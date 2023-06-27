Eddie Howe is close to strengthening his midfield and defence with the expected arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento, but Newcastle United's transfer business is far from over.

Despite having the likes of Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin in their ranks, the Magpies outscored just two sides in the top eight of the Premier League last season.

Howe could therefore look to bring in another new attacker this window, with the aim of building a side capable of scoring regularly while continuing to keep out the opposition.

According to football transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is one of those being targeted by Newcastle ahead of the new season, alongside Aston Villa who have reportedly offered £52m.

In the view of former Premier League star Paolo Di Canio, that would be the ideal signing for United to make this summer if they are to take the next step.

What would Federico Chiesa bring to Newcastle United?

Howe paired Wilson and Isak together in the latter stages of last season, having alternated between the two prior to that, and that could still be the case even if Chiesa - on £153k per week at Juve, according to Capology - does indeed sign.

As pointed out by Di Canio in an interview with Sky Sport Italia: "[Chiesa] is a devastating player on the wing, especially on counter-attacks. I imagine Chiesa on the left and he could be devastating with Isak up front."

Indeed, if Wilson, Almiron and Chiesa are all fielded, it would leave Saint-Maximin as the odd man out in the front three. Either way, there is no denying Chiesa can bring something a little different to St James' Park and can form a brilliant partnership with centre-forward Isak in particular.

Across Europe's top five leagues over the past 12 months, Chiesa ranks in the top 4% of all attacking midfielders and wingers for assists per 90 minutes (0.42), as per FBref.

The Italian winger was directly involved in 0.74 goals per 90 minutes in a stop-start Serie A campaign last time out in which he featured 21 times, which compares to 0.48 for Saint-Maximin across 25 Premier League matches.

Miguel Almiron (0.47) and Jacob Murphy (0.43), incidentally, were further down the list and will surely see their playing time diminish more if Chiesa is recruited.

The Italy international likes to cut inside and shoot, but he also has the ability to get the ball into the middle, as highlighted by his 0.63 crosses into the box per 90 minutes last season. Only Kieran Trippier bettered than number last term among Newcastle players (0.70), with Saint-Maximin next highest on 0.32.

As Isak himself said earlier this year, he performs at his best when "connected to the game and involved". On that basis, Chiesa could be just the man to unleash Newcastle's club-record signing, who scored ten times in the Premier League last season but can still bring more.

After all, Chiesa completed 2.63 passes into the final third per 90 minutes, showing his ability to get the ball into the zone Almiron - and indeed Wilson - will be waiting to take over. To put that figure in perspective, Saint-Maximin managed 1.85 per 90.

Whether it is part of a front three with Wilson and Isak, or as an alternative for one of the two, there is no doubt that Chiesa could be the man to help take Newcastle to the next level.