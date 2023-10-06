Last week, Jude Bellingham scored his seventh goal for Real Madrid since signing in a high-profile initial £88.5m move from Borussia Dortmund, but that strike had closer ties to Newcastle United than one would think.

It was a smart finish supplied by veteran striker Joselu, who was returning the favour following the prodigious England international's excellent first-half pass.

The 20-year-old is more than just the talk of the town; he is the most coveted commodity in world football right now. But his burgeoning partnership with Joselu is one to behold, especially considering the forward blossomed late after falling flat at St. James' Park only several years ago.

When did Newcastle sign Joselu?

Newcastle completed the signing of Joselu from Premier League rivals Stoke City for around £5m in 2017, with the striker, then aged 27, expected to "fight for a position in the team", as said by manager Rafa Benitez.

He had somewhat flattered to deceive for the Potters, posting four goals and four assists apiece across his sole season at the club in 2015/16 before spending the following term on loan with Deportivo La Coruna in his homeland, but despite spending two terms with the Magpies he failed to demonstrate the full scale of his skills.

How did Joselu perform at Newcastle?

Completing 52 appearances across two campaigns, the 33-year-old would only manage to clinch seven strikes, also providing two assists, certainly not endearing himself to the Toon support.

According to WhoScored, the Spaniard's average shots per game at St. James' Park (1.6 and 1.1) across his two league campaigns have not been worse ever since, while his average 62.5% pass success rate was pretty dismal and emblematic of his struggles in cementing a regular starting berth and contributing to the fluidity.

It's no wonder he was shipped off to La Liga for just €2m (£1.7m) after his second season, with United fans rueing the failure to bring out his qualities on Tyneside.

But since signing for Alaves, this dynamic phenom really has come alive and is now revelling in a role at one of Europe's pre-eminent sides.

How good is Joselu now?

The £42k-per-week talisman completed a season-long loan move to Real Madrid in the summer from divisional rivals Espanyol, and given that he has already scored four goals and supplied two assists in the top-flight - starting just four times - Carlo Ancelotti might've made one of the shrewdest moves of the summer.

The six-cap Spain star (with four goals) has posted double-digits across the past four league campaigns in Spain, and looks to be on his way to doing so once again after his fine start in the capital, with Ancelotti describing him as "crucial" to the project.

Given that he is currently matching Newcastle's club-record £63m centre-forward Alexander Isak for league goals and surpassing him for assists this season - with the Swede scoring four and yet to assist - it's quite something to think that this once-languishing frontman now plays a starring role at one of Europe's most prosperous outfits.

Additionally, as per FBref, he ranks among the top 11% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for aerial wins, the top 13% for clearances and the top 19% for interceptions per 90, underscoring his tenacity and the value that he brings to the front of the Los Blancos ship.

While Isak is undoubtedly the better player, it is indeed interesting to note Joselu's resurgence, and with Newcastle starting their Champions League campaign so well this year, there's every chance of a reunion down the line.