Newcastle United could potentially look to Barcelona's Raphinha as a possible option in the summer transfer window given the club's financial struggles.

Is Raphinha for sale?

Reports coming out of Spain have suggested the former Leeds United winger could well be on the move in the summer as the La Liga side could look to cash in on him amid their financial issues.

And it is believed there is interest coming from the Premier League already with the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea both credited with an interest.

Barca have been set with a huge task of raising £178m before they are able to enter the summer transfer window which could leave force their hand into selling players like Raphinha.

And speaking on the Football Insider YouTube channel, Jacque Talbot has suggested this would be a real statement signing for the Magpies if they were able to bring the 26-year-old back to England:

"He's a key member - is he a crucial member of Barcelona? Doesn't seem like he's a crucial member. And so I wonder, [if they] can get a big fee for him, then he's certainly on [their transfer list]. He's certainly one Newcastle would like, I feel, and I would be delighted if he came as well.

"Although he doesn't have the versatility, I suppose, of playing down the middle, I don't think. So, there's that, but that'd be a huge statement signing as well to bring him back [to the Premier League]."

Would Raphinha improve Newcastle?

Since landing at the Nou Camp last summer, Raphinha has racked up 24 appearances in the Spanish top flight under Xavi where he has returned six goals and four assists (via Transfermarkt).

However, it is also worth noting that only 14 of those 24 appearances have come from the starting XI with the Brazilian not exactly a key member of the starting lineup.

But in his last five league starts for Barca, the 26-year-old has been able to provide an impressive return of four goals and an assist (via Transfermarkt).

So it will be interesting to see how the remainder of the campaign will play out for the former Leeds winger, who is beginning to show signs of what he could provide to Xavi's side if he is given a consistent run of starts.

But due to Barca's financial issues, it will be interesting to see who the club potentially look to cash in on and Raphinha could well be one of them, having earned a lot of interest from the Premier League when he was leaving Leeds in the summer.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea were believed to be battling it out for the 26-year-old - hailed a "magician" by ex-teammate Daniel James - before Barca came swooping in.

And on the back of his recent form, the Brazilian could certainly offer Eddie Howe with a dangerous option from the right.

However, with Miguel Almiron stepping his game up to another level this season, it would leave the 45-year-old with an interesting selection choice if Raphinha was to land on Tyneside.