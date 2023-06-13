Newcastle United are interested in completing a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer after qualifying for next year's Champions League, according to reports...

What's the latest on Raphinha to Newcastle?

According to Spanish outlet Sport - via TEAMtalk - the 'first approach' has been made by Magpies technical director Dan Ashworth to sign the 26-year-old, who joined La Blaugrana from Leeds United for £55m last season.

The Brazilian is said to be reluctant to leave Catalonia but Newcastle are undeterred and hoping to enter formal negotiations over the coming weeks as manager Eddie Howe looks to bolster the ranks ahead of next term.

Xavi's LaLiga champions have made it clear, however, that they will only agree to a deal if their €80m (£69m) valuation is met, meaning Newcastle would have to break their transfer record to seal a deal.

Should Newcastle sign Raphinha?

Despite exceeding expectations and securing a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League this season, Howe is hardly going to rest on his laurels and will look to make waves in the transfer market this summer to consolidate their newfound stature.

While the Toon concluded the 22/23 league season with the joint-best defence, they finished sixth in the goal-scoring charts and signing someone like Raphinha could be the optimum way to increase the flow.

The Brazilian registered 22 direct contributions from 50 outings in Spain this term as his prestigious side secured the league title and would undoubtedly bring the side of prolific dynamism Howe craves to bridge the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, who waged a spectacular title fight this year.

As per FBref, the 16-cap star ranks among the top 13% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of assists, the top 15% for shot-creating actions, the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 22% for progressive carries and the top 3% for progressive passes received per 90, drawing parallels between his game and Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka's.

The 21-year-old England international, who like Raphinha loves to cut inside from the right channel onto his left, was arguably the offensive centrepiece of the Gunners' title-chasing campaign, scoring 14 goals and supplying 11 assists in the Premier League and ranking himself among the top 10% of positional peers for progressive carries and the top 2% for progressive passes received.

Hailed as a "superstar" by Charles Nicholas, Saka finds success driving up the field and wreaking havoc in and around the opposing area, something Raphinha could emulate on Tyneside given his similar skill set.

A "magician" with the ball at his feet - as former teammate Dan James once stated - Raphinha boasts all the attributes, and acumen to flourish under Howe's wing and with that in mind, he must be signed.