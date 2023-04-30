Newcastle United could aid Barcelona in their quest to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou this summer by signing Brazilian winger Raphinha, journalist Dean Jones has suggested.

What's the latest transfer news surrounding Raphinha and Lionel Messi?

As per The Daily Mail, both Newcastle United and Arsenal are said to be 'monitoring' Raphinha's situation at Barcelona as Xavi weighs up whether to sell the 26-year-old to raise funds this summer.

Both sides were keen on Raphinha last year before he joined Barcelona from Leeds United for £55 million; however, there is 'no guarantee' that La Blaugrana will be able to recoup the fee they shelled out for the Porto Alegre-born man in the upcoming off-season.

Spanish publication AS also claim that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on offering Raphinha a second spell in the Premier League, potentially creating a tug-of-war for his services.

Barcelona are also believed to be leaving 'no stone unturned' in their mission to re-sign club icon Messi and find themselves in contact with his representatives, with both parties at a point where an 'agreement is close to being reached', as per 90min.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has suggested that Newcastle United acquiring Raphinha may not be out of reach in the forthcoming transfer window.

Jones suggested: "Newcastle are in the market for an exciting wide player and have a host of targets in mind. But one of the most ambitious is Raphinha, who joined Barca from Leeds last summer for £55million.

"It would be a tricky one to pull off but with a Champions League place now firmly within reach a good source told GiveMeSport such a move is “not impossible” for the Toon."

Would Raphinha be a good signing for Newcastle United?

The £212k-per-week winger could provide a goal threat and an extra element of creative ingenuity to Newcastle United's side, which could help them to break down stubborn defences in 2023/24.

This term, the Brazil international has registered 10 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt, chipping in with his fair share of important contributions as Barcelona near a first La Liga title triumph since 2019.

FBRef also show that the 26-year-old has successfully performed 114 shot-creating actions in 2022/23, demonstrating his ability to fashion chances on a regular basis.

With Newcastle United looking likely to secure continental qualification this season, Raphinha could be a statement signing that could take Eddie Howe's men to the next level next campaign.