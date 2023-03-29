Newcastle United will be going into the summer transfer window with a serious interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Is McTominay for sale in the summer?

The 26-year-old midfielder now has just over two years remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window.

There have been some reports suggesting that there is an increasing possibility that the Scottish midfielder could leave in the coming months.

McTominay has impressed massively over the last week having starred for his national side in their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers where he netted four goals in two games.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Craig Hope has shared the Toon's interest in the £60k-per-week midfielder with Eddie Howe said to be a big fan of his:

"That interest has resurfaced recently. It's never gone away. Eddie's [Howe] an admirer and I think there are more inside St James' Park that see McTominay as more than the holding midfielder he's perhaps been billed as."

Would McTominay improve Newcastle?

Having signed last January, Bruno Guimaraes made an impressive start to life on Tyneside in front of goal having returned the Toon with five goals in just 17 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

The Brazilian has returned three goals and three assists in 20 appearances this season but McTominay could be seen as the perfect partner for the 25-year-old.

Having McTominay occupy the defensive midfield role could allow Guimaraes to play slightly further up the pitch and potentially increase his attacking output.

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed McTominay as a "physical monster" and that can be seen through his return of aerial duels won which ranks inside the top 5% across Europe's top five leagues and competitions over the past year (via FBref).

And it is not just in the air where McTominay has shown his strength with the 26-year-old among the top percentile for clearances registered per 90 minutes.

The Red Devils are reportedly to be open to offers for the midfielder at the end of the season, however, we do wonder whether that may have changed over recent weeks.

Not only has McTominay's form been seriously impressive, but Newcastle have dramatically closed the gap on United over the last year and could be seen as a direct rival for next season.

So whether or not the Red Devils would be open to doing business with Newcastle remains to be seen with just three points currently separating the two sides.