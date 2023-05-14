Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is considering a swoop for Atletico Madrid phenom Rodrigo De Paul, in what could be a repeat of the masterclass that saw Kieran Trippier arrive at Tyneside.

What's the latest on Rodrigo De Paul to Newcastle?

According to Spanish sources, Magpies technical director Dan Ashworth prepared to offer €40m (£35m) for the Argentine playmaker, who has been linked with a move away from the Metropolitano Stadium this season.

With Atletico unconvinced that he can further his skill set at 28-years-old, the Spanish giants are looking to cash in for the maximum value, though he is contracted until 2026.

Newcastle have been immense this season but with European football on the cards for next term, bolstering the centre of the park with additional creativity is one of the most prominent areas of attention as the summer transfer window looms.

Should Newcastle sign De Paul?

The World Cup and Copa America champion has plied his trade under Diego Simeone's wing since signing from Udinese for €35m (£30m) in 2021, though he has found dissonance between his style of play and Atletico's rugged, defensive mentality.

Indeed, the £113k-per-week gem has forged 82 appearances for his outfit, but he has plundered just seven goals and eight assists, and a move away could benefit all parties, with Atletico looking to recuperate as much as possible.

Despite his moderate direct return, De Paul ranks among the top 15% of midfielders for rate of goals, the top 7% for rate of assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for progressive passes and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, and one can only imagine the havoc he could wreak on the Premier League in a free-flowing system such as Howe's Newcastle.

Howe could indeed replicate the stroke of genius that was the £12m acquisition of Trippier to kickstart the club's resurgence in January 2022, with the dynamic full-back being hailed as a "revelation" by talkSPORT's Simon Jordan.

The 32-year-old has recorded an average Premier League rating of 7.62 this term, as per Sofascore, scoring one goal and six assists and complementing his return with an average of three key passes, 1.9 tackles and two clearances per match.

Always adept with his offensive duties, Trippier's defensive scope has been fine-tuned under Simeone's tutelage, and De Paul could similarly bring a refined approach to the ambitious Toon team.

Hailed as "unplayable" and a "monster" by journalist Roy Nemer, the 53-cap Argentinian would be a sterling addition to Howe's side, and at an affordable price, the Magpies must swoop.