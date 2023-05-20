Newcastle United are now in the position to target Europe's first-rate phenoms, and have identified Romelu Lukaku for a transfer this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Romelu Lukaku to Newcastle?

As per Spanish sources, Lukaku will return to Chelsea when his loan spell at Inter Milan concludes in several weeks, and it is understood that Eddie Howe's Newcastle could be an option for the Belgian striker if new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino considers him surplus to requirements.

The Magpies have been in sensational form this season and perch in third place in the Premier League with just two matches to play, three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Lukaku was loaned out to the Nerazzurri after a less than auspicious £97.5m return to Chelsea in 2021, where he has suffered an injury-hit campaign - though he has started to find his feet of late.

Should Newcastle sign Romelu Lukaku?

While the 30-year-old has fallen by the wayside over the past few years, he is one of the most distinguished and prolific sharpshooters of the modern footballing age, scoring 278 goals and supplying 92 assists at club level and plundering an impressive 72 strikes from 106 outings for his nation, having been hailed as "outrageous" by one journalist after a recent hat-trick on the international stage.

This season, he has scored 12 goals from just 17 starts for Inter across all competitions, including three strikes in the Champions League despite not starting a single match.

But it is not just striking potency that Lukaku thrives upon. As per FBref, the £185k-per-week gem ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 6% for shot-creating actions, the top 23% for progressive carries and the top 21% for progressive passes per 90, illustrating the dynamism of his skill set that could only enhance the likes of Newcastle as technical director Dan Ashworth seeks to implement fresh dimensions to the high-flying Tyneside outfit.

He could be the perfect strike partner for Alexander Isak, who signed for the Toon for a club-record £63m last summer and has scored ten goals, enduring something of an injury-plagued season himself - missing 13 matches.

Despite this, the "electric" Swede - as lauded by his manager - ranks among the top 16% of forwards for non-penalty goals per 90, and while 31-year-old forward Callum Wilson is in scorching form this year with 18 goals from just 29 Premier League appearances, adding Lukaku to the fold would surely only enrich the pool of offensive talent.

FBref also illustrates Wilson's lack of dynamism, as he ranks rather mediocrely across a score of metrics; it is really only his proficiency in direct contributions that is the arresting element, which is by no means a poor one to attach to your arsenal - but does highlight how Lukaku could influence proceedings if he were to ply his trade at St James' Park.

Lukaku must be signed as he is unlikely to command such a lucrative fee as Chelsea paid to clinch his services several years ago and would represent a deal to emphasise Newcastle's resurgence and continuing ascension to the forefront of European football.