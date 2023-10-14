The sun might be shining on St. James' Park now, but Newcastle United have certainly endured their fair share of hardship over the years.

The Premier League giants failed to match performance with prestige throughout the deplored Mike Ashley's ownership, which ended with the most resounding of cheers.

Backed by the riches of the PIF owners, Eddie Howe has masterfully built a team of profound quality, qualifying for the Champions League last season after a 20-year absence and now excelling in that elite competition.

The squad is steeped in first-class ability and application, which is a credit to technical director Dan Ashworth's bartering for players capable of making an impressive impact.

It's not always been like this, with the black clouds that lingered over St. James' Park for so many years caused by the repeated failures in the transfer market.

Perseverance is key, or something like that, and that has paid off handsomely for the likes of Joelinton, Fabian Schar and co, who were once rebuked for their part in a struggling squad but now stand tall among one of Europe's most exciting outfits.

The same can't be said for Ryan Fraser, aged 29, who has offered next to nothing since arriving three years ago, only succeeding in depleting Newcastle's financial resources.

How much did Ryan Fraser cost Newcastle?

In 2020, Steve Bruce had successfully preserved Newcastle's status in midtable, finishing 13th, and while this wasn't the most enthralling of outcomes, he brought stability after Rafa Benitez's acrimonious departure.

The veteran boss wanted to improve the squad's offensive drive and sealed a swoop for winger Fraser from Bournemouth on a free transfer, who opted against renewing his deal with the south coast club after making 208 displays, posting 24 goals and 33 assists.

He was known for his blistering pace and "electric" ability on the ball - as said by journalist Sean McCormick - and was an instrumental member of a Howe-led Bournemouth team that surpassed expectations in retaining top-flight status for several years.

His move to Newcastle quickly unravelled as a nightmare, and after 59 appearances across three campaigns - less than 20 across all competitions per term - he yields just three goals and six assists.

What is Ryan Fraser's salary at Newcastle?

Of course, considering Fraser didn't cost the club a transfer fee he was always going to earn a healthy rise in salary, having been on a reported £27k-per-week with Bournemouth.

Completing his move and signing his five-year contract, the 25-cap Scotland international's £42k-per-week took him above the likes of club captain Jamal Lascelles (£40k-per-week), and Schar (also £40k-per-week).

It became increasingly clear that he was not deserving of such a wage and never proved his worth, ultimately being loaned out to Southampton this summer.

Fraser has earned just over £6m in wages over the past three seasons, with Howe and co likely hoping that a permanent exit will be secured next summer, with two years still left to run on his existing deal.

With just three goals scored for the club and no notion that that tally will rise, Fraser has thus wrung Newcastle roughly £2m per goal in relation to his wage - a most dismal reminder of the past misery for the Magpies.

What's gone wrong for Ryan Fraser at Newcastle?

Fraser had performed so well for the Cherries, with his partnership with Wilson catching the eye with their fluid link-ups - because of this, there was a real feeling that Newcastle would boast a formidable strikeforce after completing the deals.

Indeed, Fraser and Wilson had actually broken the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a 38-game season in 2018/19, with their 12 combined goals surpassing Alan Shearer and Mike Newell’s erstwhile record of 11 set in 1995/96.

But, alas, he never managed to find his feet on Tyneside and was said to be in for a "grim" period by pundit TamMcManus before his loan move to the Saints.

Ryan Fraser: Newcastle PL Stats By Season Season Apps Goals Assists 22/23 8 0 0 21/22 27 2 3 20/21 18 0 3 Stats sourced via Transfermarkt

With just two goals to his name on Premier League soil at Newcastle, Fraser really has fallen by the wayside after such impressive feats at the Vitality Stadium.

Valued at around £17m by Football Transfers after joining the Toon on a free transfer, the diminutive 5 foot 4 ace now holds a presumptive price tag of only £3m.

He has been hampered by niggling injuries across his three campaigns with the side, but he never mustered enough quality on the pitch to warrant a place - and considering the high regard he was held in by Howe at Bournemouth, this is a stark illustration of how lacklustre he must have been.

With the way the tide is flowing on Tyneside right now, it's no surprise that Fraser's departure has hardly been felt by Newcastle, who had long discarded his worth before his move to Southampton.

Howe deserves all the plaudits for constructing a team capable of competing for illustrious honours, and while the Magpies squad is brimming with talent, it is the efforts made to land players committed and eager to fight for their place.

Frankly, Fraser seemed contented to sit and languish away from the first team, something evidenced by Howe's decision to relegate him to the U21s last season.

The signs that more energy and application was necessary went unheeded, and Fraser's once lively top-flight career now appears to be at an end.

For a player who did not require a transfer fee, the 29-year-old Bruce signing certainly cost a pretty penny for scant production, and his time at St. James' Park is a late reminder of the dog days.