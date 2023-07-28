Ryan Gravenberch was at the centre of a torrent of speculation regarding a possible move to Newcastle United's top-flight rivals Liverpool earlier in the summer transfer window, but it now seems that the Magpies have taken the lead in the pursuit of the Bayern Munich star.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Newcastle?

According to transfer specialist Rudy Galetti, the Dutch midfielder could depart Bayern this summer after joining the imperious German champions only last summer on an initial €18.5m (£16m) deal from Ajax.

There is interest from several top Italian Serie A outfits, but the player's preference is believed to point towards the Premier League, and with Liverpool seemingly turning their attention elsewhere after their previous pursuit, the door is paved open for Eddie Howe's side to make a swoop.

The Dutchman could cost as little as €25m (£22m), and given Newcastle's lucrative spending already this summer, it could be the deal to make to complete the midfield ahead of the anticipated return to the Champions League.

How good is Ryan Gravenberch?

Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth has worked tirelessly over the past several months to enhance the St. James's Park side with impactful signings, and Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes' respective acquisitions certainly look to be astute moves.

Tonali will complement a midfield that was so well-oiled last term, and he could well be the linchpin for the club's endeavours over the next year, but with Champions League football and the club's newfound affluence heightening expectations, Gravenberch could serve to continue the ascent and enrich the pool even further.

Despite suffering a season in Germany that constrained his abilities and restricted him to just six starts across all competitions, the 21-year-old gem still ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for successful take-ons and the top 15% for total shots per 90, as per FBref.

It's no wonder the 11-cap Netherlands star has been hailed as his country's "greatest talent" by former Ajax forward Wim Kieft, and given that FBref reference him as a 'similar player' - based on statistical profile - to that of £35m Liverpool summer signing Alexis Mac Allister, it could be that signing Gravenberch would provide the instant answer to ensure Jurgen Klopp's Reds do not close the distance.

Mac Allister, 24, excelled last term with Brighton & Hove Albion, playing a central role as the Seagulls qualified for Europe for the first time in their history, and starred as Argentina triumphed in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having been hailed as "magic" by reporter Federico Gullo.

Like Gravenberch, he is a dynamic and progressive midfield presence and ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for total shots, the top 18% for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for successful take-ons and the top 20% for progressive carries, all per 90.

Such energy and exuberance is exactly what Klopp needs to revitalise his team after a subpar term, but given that the Toon are already in a state of cohesive flow, if Gravenberch can emulate the impact that Mac Allister has had on the Premier League, it could put Newcastle into the driving seat ahead of another exciting campaign for fans on Tyneside.