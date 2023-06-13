Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confessed last month that he would love to target a 'marquee' signing this summer after his side defied expectations and ended a two-decade absence from the Champions League with a fourth-place Premier League finish.

Thus far, the work plied on the transfer front has been calculated and diligent, with the imperious defence in particular consisting of Kieran Trippier (£12m), Dan Burn (£13m) and goalkeeper Nick Pope (£10m) - all signed since the revolution created by the lucrative PIF takeover in October 2021.

Different now, is the allure of European nights, and there are indeed few outfits more tantalising than Newcastle, who could now use their newfound success to bring in someone such as Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, who is set for departure in Bavaria after signing for £35m from Liverpool just one year ago.

According to BILD, the Senegalese forward fronts Thomas Tuchel's proposed summer clear-out strategy as he prepares for a major rebuild, with the German newspaper - via Caught Offside - also recently linking Newcastle and Manchester United with a move for the 31-year-old who could cost £30m.

Should Newcastle sign Sadio Mane?

Mane is on the wrong side of 30 but would bring a wealth of illustrious experience and prolific potency at the highest level to St. James' Park at a time when the club could do with such a star to galvanise the troops as they search for silver-laden success of their own.

During his time in the Premier League, the £363k-per-week forward plundered 111 goals and 47 assists from 263 appearances for both Liverpool and Southampton, earning praise from former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for his "world-class" credentials as an unrelenting "machine".

While the balance within the Magpies ranks is just right at present, targetting first-class signings to enrich the different facets of Howe's system could pay dividends as silverware and successive seasons in the Champions League are targetted.

And Mane could well hold the key to ensuring such endeavours are successful; he may even emulate his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah on Tyneside.

Indeed, the Egyptian is considered the second most comparable player to Mane on FBref's 'Similar Players' model, with the Bayern star ranking among the top 11% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals and the top 1% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

Salah, comparatively, ranks among the top 3% for rate of non-penalty goals and also ranks among the top 1% for touches in the attacking box per 90, and given that the 30-year-old has posted 30 goals and 16 assists across all competitions this term, Mane could match such heights under Howe's tutelage.

Mane has indeed demonstrated his aptitude and then some across his career and, despite not quite integrating as hoped in Germany, he could reignite his distinguished career on Tyneside.