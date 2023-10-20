Newcastle United are likely to continue to strengthen their thriving squad in 2024 after rising to prominence under Eddie Howe's leadership over the past two years.

Currently impressing in the Champions League after a fourth-placed Premier League finish last year, the Magpies are among Europe's most opulent outfits following the PIF club takeover.

And while great strides have been made, St. James' Park has been rocked by revelations surrounding summer signing Sandro Tonali, who might be facing a lengthy suspension.

Because of this, plans for defensive reinforcements might need to be shelved in the short term, with the emphasis focussed on enhancing the midfield.

Who are Newcastle interested in signing?

United added some eye-catching new faces to the mix in the summer, but didn't touch the central defence despite much discussion regarding the matter.

That's hardly to say that the backline needed major surgery, Newcastle had just enjoyed their best Premier League season in two decades, let's not forget, and did so with the joint-best defence of the campaign, conceding 33 goals alongside champions Manchester City.

But names such as Goncalo Inacio and Joachim Andersen were regularly touted, and will likely enter transfer circulation once again as the winter transfer window looms closer.

That being said, it does indeed appear to be the bolstering of the midfield that is taking precedence, with a host of names reportedly being considered by Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth.

Top Five Most Expensive Newcastle Transfers Under Eddie Howe Player Transfer Fee Alexander Isak £63m Sandro Tonali £55m Anthony Gordon £45m Bruno Guimaraes £42m Tino Livramento £40m Sourced via Football Transfers

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe could join the Toon having last started in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, while Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips is reportedly assessing his options having failed to make his mark since joining from Leeds United for £45m in 2022.

And whether Newcastle opt for an industrious option in light of the Tonali news or whether some fresh flair is injected, the options are wide-ranging for this burgeoning squad.

As such, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is attracting the club's attention, with Spanish outlet Sport - via Sport Witness - claiming that the Magpies are set to battle Manchester City for the German's signature.

His services would not come cheap, with United required to shatter their transfer record for the 20-year-old, who is valued at around €85m (£74m).

While not like-for-like, Wirtz would be a worthy replacement for Tonali, should his breach of betting laws prove to shackle him to the sidelines for an extended period.

Is Sandro Tonali facing a suspension?

Tonali signed for Newcastle from Italian side AC Milan in the summer for roughly £55m, having won the 2021/22 Serie A title and since earned praise from Howe for his "magnificent" level of performance.

Scoring on his debut against Aston Villa was a fantastic feat but probably not what he hopes to be the apotheosis of his career at St. James' Park, but now embroiled in a betting scandal, it could be some time before he is clear to fully grow into his skin.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was banned from all football-related activity for eight months in May after admitting to 232 breaches, with his suspension culminating on January 16, 2024.

As per Sky Sports, 'Tonali is likely to face a lesser, but still lengthy ban for his help with the investigation - and for admitting his guilt.'

While he is free to train and play until a verdict is reached, which will not be immediately forthcoming; regardless, the chances of avoiding suspension are infinitesimal and Howe will now need to accelerate the urgency of a new midfield signing.

Wirtz is not a No.6 or even really a No.8, but Tonali is capable of playing both deep and higher in the midfield, and Wirtz could be the perfect signing to complement the current industrious crop.

How good is Florian Wirtz?

Noted for his "phenomenal" composure and precocity by Jonathan Tah, Wirtz has already demonstrated his steely mentality after recovering from a lengthy ACL injury and posting four goals and eight assists from only 19 starts.

This season, he has already bagged three goals and four assists from ten games, primarily playing in an offensive and central midfield placement.

Such a presence would be perfect for Newcastle, acting as a conduit between the thirds and threading together the squad with rapier-sharp precision and technical prowess.

The £42k-per-week machine ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 4% for progressive passes and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Such “elite” creative capacity - as has been claimed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - puts him in good stead to blossom into one of the finest playmakers in the game (if he isn't already), and would likely place him above the likes of James Maddison, who was pursued by Newcastle in the summer.

Having signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Leicester City for £40m in June, the creative midfielder has already chalked up two goals and five assists in the top flight, winning August's Premier League Player of the Month.

And while Maddison, aged 26, ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for assists and shot-creating actions and the top 6% for progressive passes per 90, Wirtz is young and talented enough to eclipse his level in six years, or maybe sooner.

Prodigy. Generational talent. Turns of phrase that perhaps are a bit hackneyed at this stage and are attributed to too many rising prospects.

But Wirtz is undoubtedly a bona fide revelation for Bayer Leverkusen and there are few players to boast a ceiling so high. Should he reach his potential having made the move to Tyneside, the dynamo has the skills to become one of the club's greatest playmakers.