Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as he seeks clarity over the side's newfound prominence.

What's the latest on Newcastle's pursuit of Scott McTominay?

That's following a recent report from the Northern Echo, which states that the Scotland international is a 'viable' option for the Toon as they look to fortify the midfield after qualifying for the Champions League.

The long-term target is believed to be seeking an exit from Old Trafford after telling friends that he is disgruntled after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

The 26-year-old is valued at around £30m by the Red Devils but Magpies technical director Dan Ashworth is cautious to part with such an exorbitant fee for a player so firmly on the periphery at the Theatre of Dreams.

Should Newcastle sign Scott McTominay?

The general consensus is that McTominay will be shipped on this summer after starting just ten times in the Premier League this term, though he did play 39 times across all competitions and missed 15 matches due to injury.

However, his recent exploits with the Scottish national team have exhibited his prowess and just how effective he can be when provided a central role, with the 38-cap international scoring four goals from two matches during the last international break, including a dominant performance against Spain that left him with a Sofascore rating of 8.0.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 19% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for touches in the attacking box, the top 21% for tackles, the top 1% for clearances and the top 2% for aerials won per 90, and has also been hailed as "superb" by former MEN writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz.

The £60k-per-week ace could emulate former Newcastle star Yohan Cabaye at St. James' Park, with the Frenchman forging 93 displays for the Toon, scoring 18 goals and 14 assists, before signing for Paris Saint-Germain for around £20m in 2014.

Cabaye was once lauded by former Magpies manager Alan Pardew for his "true character" and for having "that X-factor", with an analysis from James Eastham stating that his teammates were 'primed to expect penetrative, precise service whenever Cabaye is in possession'.

McTominay, who was dubbed a "real threat" by Roberto Martinez, could emulate that role and combine his aforementioned defensive aptitude with a knack for effectively contributing to the offensive transitions.

And with Cabaye boasting career defensive metrics of 2.6 tackles and 2.4 interceptions per game, as per WhoScored, he too served as a rock that Mctominay could indeed emulate to contribute towards Newcastle's present endeavours, searching for success unseen at the club in a very long time.