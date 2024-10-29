There has been a development regarding Newcastle United's interest in signing a 23-year-old European champion, according to a new update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' season is struggling to spark into life, with last Sunday's 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea leaving them sitting 12th in the Premier League table. Supporters aren't happy about a lack of summer transfer business, hoping to see new faces come in soon, and plenty of players are being linked with moves to St James' Park.

West Brom midfielder Tom Fellows has been mentioned as a possible target, for example, with the 21-year-old a young footballer with plenty of promise. Plenty of top-flight clubs are eyeing him up, however, with Everton even sending scouts to watch him in action.

Newcastle are also believed to be keen on signing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres in the January transfer window, which would significantly bolster Eddie Howe's attacking options. The Spaniard is struggling for playing time at the La Liga leaders, so a move away could appeal to him.

The Magpies are also reportedly eyeing another attacking star at a huge Spanish club, this time Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler, with a loan switch for the Turkish starlet seen as a possibility. He is an enormous talent, so it would be a huge shock if the reigning Champions League winners allowed him to leave permanently.

Newcastle regularly scouting £54m Spain midfielder

According to a new update from Caught Offside, Newcastle have once again sent scouts to watch Alex Baena in action for Villarreal, having done the same in the recent past.

The report states that the Magpies "had scouts in attendance to watch Baena in recent games against Getafe and Real Valladolid", suggesting that they still see him as a good option to bring in. Aston Villa are also keen on snapping him up, though, with his current club demanding £54m for his services.

The fact that Newcastle have scouted Baena so intensively suggests that he is considered a genuine target at this point, and it's easy to see why Paul Mitchell would see him as a great addition to Howe's squad.

The 23-year-old already has five assists in just nine La Liga starts this season, outlining his creative quality, and he has been described as "very impressive" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past.

Baena is a Euro 2024 champion, too, earning glory with Spain earlier this summer - he made two appearances as a substitute in Germany - and he possesses the quality to play in a left-sided attacking role and in midfield, adding depth in several positions at once.

At 23, he is also a maturing footballer who should become even more polished in his all-round game, so Newcastle would be signing a player with huge potential.