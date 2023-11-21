Newcastle United have been a cut above the previous standard since Eddie Howe's arrival two years ago, having turned consistent relegation battles into a fight for European football and success on the continental scene.

The PIF takeover has, of course, been a crucial ingredient to their transformation, as the riches presented to the Englishman have allowed him to splash the cash in the transfer window.

While the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were brought in as a result of this influx of investment - and have formed the backbone of their success - much credit has to go to Howe for his transformation of several fringe players, who were at the club prior to his arrival.

One of those is energetic midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Sean Longstaff's career so far

A product of Newcastle's youth academy - after joining at the age of nine - Longstaff has been plying his trade in black and white for 17 years but it's only recently where his attributes have been allowed to flourish.

The 26-year-old's journey towards first-team stardom has been a tricky one, as the early years of his development were blighted by injuries and this curtailed his chances of becoming a regular fixture in the senior setup.

From being loaned out to Kilmarnock and Blackpool between 2017 and 2018 to suffering multiple serious injuries that saw him miss 120 days of the 2018/19 campaign, Longstaff never managed to nail a place in the starting XI, but that all changed when Howe arrived at the club.

Now a crucial cog in Newcastle's side due to his boundless amounts of energy, who brings the best out of midfield partners Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff is an "unsung hero" as dubbed by pundit Paul Merson - who has popped up with some incredible moments for the Toon in recent times.

After scoring a brace in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton last term to notching in the Champions League against PSG, it is clear to see why the term unsung hero is coined for the Englishman.

However, it's more than just his goals that have impressed the masses this term.

Sean Longstaff's current transfer value

Longstaff has appeared in all but one match for Newcastle this season, scoring three times and assisting once.

In addition to popping up with match-winning moments from midfield, the 26-year-old has demonstrated his ability to drive the attacking phases of play.

He is particularly adept at providing dangerous progressive passes forward and this is a crucial attribute to have as a midfielder.

Dubbed as "outstanding" previously by journalist Henry Winter, Longstaff averages 5.32 progressive passes per game, 2.22 touches in the attacking penalty box and 3.55 progressive passes received, as per FBref.

Clearly able to dictate the tempo of a match with his exquisite passing range and composure, his main strength is covering ground and winning possession back for his team, having averaged 3.8 balls recovered, 1.3 tackles and 3.2 duels won this term.

As a result of his impressive displays that have caught the eye, Longstaff is now worth £26m (€30m), as per Football Observatory, which is a testament to how much he's improved in recent years.