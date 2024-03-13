The 2023/24 season hasn't been kind to Newcastle United, but while the past few months have been tough, the club are undeniably on the up.

Eddie Howe has taken a team that looked destined for the drop and taken them to the Champions League while disrupting the 'big six' along the way. Even now, they have a chance of reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The squad will only improve over the coming transfer windows, although transfers might not be necessary if the academy can produce more players like Lewis Miley.

He's been a revelation for the first team this year and looks destined for big things in the northeast, although one of his teammates who has been underwhelming for years still earns nine times more than him.

Lewis Miley's salary at Newcastle United

Miley joined the Toon as a youngster and worked his way up through the various youth sides before making his first-team debut against Chelsea on the final day of last season - making him the club's youngest-ever Premier League debutant.

However, that was just a short cameo for the youngster, and he made his full debut in the club's League Cup clash against Manchester City, a game the Magpies won 1-0.

Lewis Miley's Newcastle career so far Appearances 26 Goals 1 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.15 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, the Stanley-born star has made 25 appearances for his boyhood club this season, in which he has scored one goal and provided three assists, primarily from a central midfield area.

The "technical" and "elegant" gem, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been so impressive for Newcastle that he was awarded the Player of the Month award in December before signing a new deal with the club a month later.

According to Capology, Miley is now earning around £5k-per-week, and while that's a lot of money for a 17-year-old, it feels justified given his potential. However, considering one of his teammates earns considerably more for doing markedly less, maybe it's not a fair wage.

Matt Ritchie's salary at Newcastle United

Newcastle signed former Scotland international Matt Ritchie from Bournemouth in July 2016 for around £12m.

It was a move that, in fairness to the Gosport-born star, worked out well in his first season at St James' Park, as his 16 goals and ten assists in 48 appearances played a crucial role in getting the club out of the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, that was as good as it got for the 5 foot 8 winger. Over the following seven seasons, he would add just nine more goals and 23 more assists in another 162 appearances to take his grand total to 25 goals and 33 assists.

Now, he has had his fair share of injuries along the way, missing a seismic sum of 38 games for the Magpies, but that only averages out to just under five games missed per season, which isn't much of an excuse for his poor return.

The finances of Matt Ritchie's Newcastle career Transfer Fee £12m Total Wages £15.7m Total Cost (so far) £27.7m Appearances 210 Cost per Appearance £131k Minutes 15,257' Cost per Minute £1.8k Goals 25 Cost per Goal £1.1m Assists 33 Cost per Assist £839k Goal Involvements 58 Cost per Goal Involvement £477k Stats via Transfermarkt & Wages via Capology

Moreover, for the first three seasons he was at the club, he was earning £30k-per-week, and since then, he has been taking home £45k-per-week, which, when added together, means Ritchie has cost Newcastle a whopping £15.7m in wages alone, or £27.7m including his transfer fee.

Therefore, the 34-year-old has cost the Magpies £131k-per-appearance, £1.1m-per-goal, or £477k-per-goal-involvement.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

Ultimately, while Ritchie was instrumental in getting Newcastle promoted back in 2016/17, the fact that he now earns nine times more than Miley seems crazy, and if the club want to keep progressing, they should look to sell the Scotsman this summer.