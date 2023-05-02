Newcastle United will attempt to bolster the ranks with a marquee signing this summer, according to reports, and Lazio's imposing midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić could be the man.

What's the latest on Sergej Milinković-Savić to Newcastle?

Several credible publications have been stirring the pot surrounding speculation over Milinković-Savić's future in Serie A, with Corriere Della Sierra (via Sports Witness) previously reporting that Newcastle and Premier League title challengers Arsenal are poised to lock horns for the ace, who is out of contract with Lazio at the end of next season.

And now, CalcioMercato have stated that the player's agent, Mateja Kezman, is actively seeking to forge a transfer away from Stadio Olimpico, with the Magpies indeed remaining in the running for a man who could complete their flourishing midfield.

Touted at €40m (£35m), a relatively modest fee considering his talent and the inflated nature of the modern market, technical director Dan Ashworth would be wise to snap up Milinković-Savić's signature before he falls into the clutches of a rival suitor.

Could Milinković-Savić be Howe's own Bellingham?

A stalwart for his current outfit, having plied 335 fixtures and devoted eight years of servitude to Lazio since signing from Belgian club Genk in 2015, Milinković-Savić is seemingly seeking pastures new as he perches inside the prime of his career at 28 years old.

This term, with the Eagles second in the division and poised for qualification to the Champions League for only the second time in eight years, the Serb's talismanic role simply cannot be understated.

Having scored six goals and provided eight assists from 30 league outings this year, the "special" gem - as dubbed by Forbes' Adam Rigby - has been the centrepiece to an outfit hailed by one recent scout report for its hard-working and diligent midfield, suffocating opponents and tactically tuned to the system.

For Eddie Howe's Newcastle, prising the star man from such an admirable set-up can only enrich the flourishing Premier League squad, who have stormed into Champions League contention themselves after a remarkable campaign, third in the rankings and holding 63 points after 33 matches, crucially nine points above Liverpool in fifth.

While a return to Europe's premium competition for the first time since 2003 seems destined for a prestigious outfit beset with years of strife, Milinkovic-Savic could be the fixative to ensure Newcastle's newfound fortunes are preserved with inflexible strength.

He could even serve as St. James's Park's very own Jude Bellingham, with the 19-year-old English prodigy arguably the most coveted name in world football at present, starring for title-chasing Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and touted for a move to one of Europe's biggest sides - with Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid all vying for his name.

According to FBref, Milinkovic-Savic and the 24-cap Englishman bear similarities across a number of metrics, with the 41-cap Serbian ranking among the top 3% of midfielders for rate of goals, the top 6% for assists, the top 4% for aerials won and the top 18% for successful take-ons.

Bellingham, comparatively, ranks among the top 5% of midfielders for rate of goals, the top 19% for rate of assists and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90 and is listed as a comparable player to the "magic" Lazio phenom, as dubbed by teammate Ciro Immobile.

Signing the gem would be the trademark signing requisite for success on Tyneside, complementing the precision on the transfer front since the affluent 2021 takeover and perhaps providing £40m signing Bruno Guimaraes with the perfect central partner.

Guimaraes has been integral to his outfit's success since his arrival, boasting a 7.16 Sofascore rating in the Premier League this term, completing 84% of his passes, registering eight direct contributions and making 2.5 tackles per match - such a partnership only be certain to unleash the "monster" inside the £101k-per-week Serie A star's belly, in the words of reporter Carlo Garganese.

Only time will tell if Newcastle are able to complete their seasonal bid for Champions League football and maintain such stature for years to come, but with Milinkovic-Savic in the fray alongside Guimaraes, it's likely that European nights will be accompanied by silver-laden success sooner rather than later.