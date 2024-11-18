Newcastle United are believed to have stepped up their interest in completing the signing of an "astonishing" player with a huge release clause in his contract.

Newcastle transfer news

Magpies supporters will want to see plenty of transfer business conducted in the next couple of transfer windows, following a relatively quiet time of things during the summer. One report has claimed that Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is being lined up as a replacement for Martin Dubravka between the sticks, potentially pushing Nick Pope to be the future No.1 at St James' Park in the process.

Another intriguing rumour that has emerged has seen Newcastle linked with a move for Paul Pogba, whose career has fallen apart in recent years, following drugs charges that ended up leading to an 18-month ban, reduced from four years. He is available to play again from next March, however, and the Magpies are apparently eyeing a move in January, though take that one with a pinch of salt.

More realistically, Las Palmas winger Alberto Moleiro is also seen as a transfer target for Eddie Howe's side, with sporting director Paul Mitchell sending scouts to watch him in action. Arsenal are also in the mix to snap up the 21-year-old, though, so competition for his signature could be strong.

Newcastle step up interest in "astonishing" ace

According to a new report from Caught Offside, Newcastle and Mitchell are pushing to sign Sporting CP forward Geovany Quenda, stepping up their interest in him. He has an £84m release clause in his current deal, highlighting his ability. That said, the Magpies are far from alone in showing an interest, however, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Juventus and Chelsea all mentioned as suitors in the update.

Quenda is a player with an immense amount of potential, so it is no surprise to see many huge European clubs competing to acquire his signature. If Newcastle were able to pip others to the signing of the 17-year-old, it would feel like a major statement of intent, with Portugal manager Roberto Martinez saying of him: "A player who loves to create imbalances. Technical quality, but a quality that is not normal for someone at 17 years old.

"He had an excellent European Championship with the U17s. He has stepped into the first team of Sporting and demonstrated an astonishing personality. And now he has shown that he is ready for the national team. Great news for Portuguese football."

Despite still only being 17 years of age, Quenda has already made 18 senior appearances for Sporting, scoring and assisting twice apiece, and he has been capped by Portugal at both Under-21 and Under-17 level, scoring six times for the latter.

The Portuguese clearly wouldn't be signed by Newcastle as a polished player who can immediately be a star man, but his long-term potential is vast, and he should be seen as a primary target who could grow into a future hero at St James'.