Newcastle United are showing an interest potentially making a move for the Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Could Newcastle sign Raphinha?

The Tyneside club have enjoyed a real breakthrough season which currently has them sitting pretty up in third spot of the Premier League table.

Champions League is in touching distance with just four games remaining for Eddie Howe's side, but they will be looking to avoid any slip-ups with the likes of Liverpool breathing down their necks in fifth.

The prospect of playing on the elite European stage would not only see some of the biggest clubs in the world visit St James' Park, it would also free up more money for Newcastle to spend.

Indeed, as per the Financial Fair Play regulations, having a bigger revenue stream allows clubs to spend more and, therefore, this could boost their ability in the transfer market.

And they may need more room to spend if they are to pursue a player like Raphinha over the coming months given it was only last summer when he made that huge move to the Nou Camp.

Leeds United were able to rake in around £55m last year which has the potential to rise through add-ons.

But his time in Spain could be coming to an end, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano has claimed the Toon are one of the sides who are interested in the Brazilian:

(32:00) "With Raphinha, it's not easy for Barcelona, because Raphinha is doing well. I think this was a positive season for Raphinha. Maybe not a fantastic season. But the positive season.

"From what I know, Xavi's very happy with him. So it's not easy for Barca to say: 'Okay, let's put Raphinha on the market'.

"But they could be open to letting him go in case they can bring [Lionel] Messi back because, with Raphinha, you can maybe make €80m/€85m/€90m (£69m-£78m) - Chelsea interest, Newcastle interest."

Do Newcastle need Raphinha?

The £208k-per-week star typically plays off the right wing as he cuts inside on his wicked left foot and this is a position which could possibly be up for grabs over the summer.

Indeed, casting your mind back just a few months ago, the spot on the right was all but tied up by Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan enjoyed a stunning start to the 2022/23 campaign which saw him find the back of the net nine times in the league alone as of Boxing Day (via Transfermarkt).

However, his form has fallen off a cliff since then - granted he has struggled with injuries - having scored just twice in the league since the turn of the year.

Jacob Murphy has filled in for the 29-year-old and has done a solid job with three goals in his last four outings in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

These are both players without experience in the Champions League and whether they are good enough to play at that level will remain in doubt.

However, Raphinha has gained European experience with Barca and has been able to offer four goal contributions across the Champions League and Europa League this season (via Transfermarkt).

Seb Stafford-Bloor has hailed the Brazilian as "magic" and perhaps this is the standard of player Newcastle should be looking at to bolster their side ahead of what will surely be a huge 2023/24 campaign.