Newcastle United are interested in bringing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire to St James' Park this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Maguire?

As per TEAMtalk, Manchester United are set to make Maguire available for transfer this summer, with Newcastle United and West Ham United said to be among the early frontrunners for his signature.

90min have also claimed that the England international is attracting interest from several high-profile Serie A clubs, with Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan keen on proposing loan deals with an option to buy.

The 30-year-old is believed to be one of several first-team players that the Old Trafford giants could let leave in the off-season, though it would need to be 'in the right circumstances' to sanction a departure.

Ideally, Manchester United would want to accumulate a transfer fee for Maguire's services, though they may need to be 'flexible' to ensure they meet their Financial Fair Play obligations.

Maguire has been in and out of Erik ten Hag's side this season, featuring 28 times in all competitions for the Red Devils, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook has said that Newcastle United are keen on bringing the player Paul Pogba called "the beast" to the North East this summer.

Crook said: "Yeah, I think so. It's a question of what sort of money they're going to get for Maguire. He needs to go and play.

"I know there's some interest from Newcastle, West Ham as well.

I think, probably, they would be good moves for him. I think it's best for all concerned that he moves on."

Would Harry Maguire be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Maguire has enjoyed a decent season at Manchester United and has been a fairly reliable presence when called upon, making an average of 2.7 clearances per match in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

The 30-year-old has also recorded a tackle success rate of 71% in the English top flight this campaign, showing a tenacious nature to win possession back for his side.

Nevertheless, it may now be time for the £190k-per-week defender, who was acquired from Leicester City for £80 million back in 2019, to seek a fresh challenge following four years at Old Trafford.

With Newcastle United looking to be in a strong position to secure Champions League qualification, the England international could potentially be an experienced head in the defence to help marshal the Magpies' backline looking ahead to 2023/24.