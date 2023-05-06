Newcastle United are likely to get the better of Crystal Palace as both sides battle it out to sign Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Matheus Franca?

As per The Sun, Newcastle United saw three bids rejected by Flamengo in January as they tried to sign Franca, coming in at around £11.5 million, £12 million and £14 million.

The report claims that the 19-year-old has a release clause of £176 million inserted into his current contract; however, Eddie Howe 'remains a big admirer' of the young midfielder.

BBC Sport have revealed that Crystal Palace are also 'monitoring' Franca and the Londoners have scouted him as they look to add to their midfield department.

Prospectively, the Brazilian could help to bridge the void left by out-of-contract midfielders Luka Milevojevic and James McArthur at Selhurst Park if both choose to seek a new challenge this summer. At the same time, Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to return to parent club Arsenal at the end of this term.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones is sceptical that Crystal Palace would be able to trump Newcastle United in a straight shootout to land the youngster.

Jones told FFC: "If they're [Crystal Palace] going to go into that market and compete for a player like him, then you're going to be up against a club like Newcastle and there aren't too many teams that are going to want to go into a war with Newcastle on the transfer front this summer. We'll have to see what the player's mindset is and what he's looking for."

Would Matheus Franca be a good signing for Newcastle United in the summer?

Franca is a youngster with plenty of potential - hailed a "top talent" by Fabrizio Romano - and could be an ideal signing for Newcastle United as they look to build for the long term at St James' Park.

This season, the Brazilian midfielder has made 21 appearances for Flamengo in all competitions and registered two goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also show that Franca has had an average of 2.3 shots on goal per match this term, demonstrating his ability to break forward and hurt opposition backlines.

Of course, interest in Franca's services is bound to grow arms and legs between now and the off-season, though Newcastle will be in a really strong position to land him if they can fulfil their quest to qualify for the Champions League.