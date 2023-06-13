Newcastle United will be going into the summer transfer window with just £75m to spend on new arrivals, according to some reports.

What is Newcastle's transfer budget?

The Toon will go into the new campaign with Champions League football on the menu having secured an impressive fourth-place finish.

Alongside the increased revenue from the elite European competition, Newcastle have also secured a new sponsorship deal with a Saudi-based company.

It is believed Newcastle will now earn around £25m from their shirt deal with the Saudi Arabian events management firm.

However, despite the expected spike in the club's revenue, there have been reports suggesting PIF will only provide the Toon with around £75m to spend over the course of the summer.

The prospect of playing European football may mean Eddie Howe will need to bolster his side with more quality and further strength in depth.

However, a £75m budget may not provide Newcastle with much room for improvement in the window considering they spent £63m on Alexander Isak last summer alone.

Speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, insider Graeme Bailey has slammed the notion of the Toon having so little to spend this summer:

"Sorry, but I'm not I'm not buying it. Newcastle are sending out these stories. I think Newcastle will easily then spend over a quarter of a billion this summer. I really do. I don't see them not.

"They've already briefed that they want a left-sided forward, a number 10, another central midfielder, a left-back and a centre-half."

Who will Newcastle sign this summer?

The Toon have already got the ball rolling this summer with the addition of the young prospect Yankuba Minteh who has been brought in from Odense.

Reports claim the 18-year-old has cost the Toon in the region of €7m (£6m) but will be sent immediately out on loan to the Dutch champions Feyenoord.

If reports surrounding the £75m transfer budget are to be believed, then there will only be around £69m to spend over the coming months on improvements.

Of course, departures will add potential revenue to the budget, however, the quality of player who may be on the move this summer may not provide Howe with much money to play with.

But now the Toon are in the Champions League, it is apparent Bailey is not convinced the finances will be so restricted this summer.

Newcastle fared well this season and capitalised on the struggles of the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

It has to be expected those three sides will come back next season stronger and the two London sides do not have to compete in any form of Europe at all.

So a stronger squad will surely be on the agenda for Howe this summer and quality signings will also be a huge boost as they prepare to take on some of Europe's very best.