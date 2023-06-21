Newcastle United hold a summer interest in the AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as they look to bolster Eddie Howe's squad.

How old is Sandro Tonali?

The Toon now have Champions League football to plan for this summer and it seems as if PIF are keen to make the most of their European status.

Indeed, the Magpies have already been linked with a potentially sensational deal for the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

However, reports since the story broke have casted some doubt over a potential deal for the Italian with his asking price believed to be well above the reported £50m offered.

But it seems as if Dan Ashworth may have turned his attention to the other side of Milan with another midfielder who plays his football at the San Siro.

It is now believed the Toon hold a strong interest in Tonali this summer with a new midfielder seemingly on the radar for Howe.

There have also been links to the likes of Scott McTominay ahead of the summer transfer window, however, it seems as if Newcastle are looking to some of Europe's biggest names.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Tyneside club are keen on bringing the 23-year-old Italian to St. James' Park:

"What we can say guys is, is that it's a reality. Newcastle like Sandro Tonali, Newcastle have Sandro Tonali in their list."

"To convince Sandro Tonali is going to be absolutely difficult, same as it was for Nicolo Barella. So this is the situation, let's see how the conversation will go. But for sure, this is a situation around Newcastle and Tonali. Interest, yes. Intention to bid too but the reality is that the player's side is absolutely crucial for Barella and for Tonali."

How much does Sandro Tonali earn?

The Italian has only just turned 23 years old but has become one of Milan's most-used players at the San Siro having made 30 starts in Serie A alone last season (via Transfermarkt).

On top of that, the Italian midfielder made 12 starts in their Champions League campaign as Milan made their way to the semi-finals.

Despite being still so young, Tonali has already racked up 130 appearances for Milan in total which only indicates how important he has become to this side.

And this may not bode well for the Toon if they are looking to land Tonali this summer for a reasonable fee given he still has four years remaining on his current deal at the San Siro.

Reports have suggested the Toon are looking to lodge a bid worth in the region of £50m, however, as Romano has claimed, that will be nowhere near enough.

And with that in mind, it will be intriguing to see how much it could potentially take to see the £76k-per-week midfielder prised away from the San Siro.