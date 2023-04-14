Newcastle United are looking at Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis as a potential reinforcement for their defence and potentially even a replacement for Fabian Schar.

What do Newcastle want in the summer?

According to journalist Craig Hope, Eddie Howe is not looking to settle on the Toon's stunning defensive record from this season as he aims to make improvements over the summer.

Indeed, the Daily Mail journalist suggested the Magpies will be looking to add another left-back and potentially a right-sided centre-back.

This comes on the back of Newcastle having stunned the league by conceding the fewest goals (21) of any side in the Premier League this season.

And a player who is believed to have caught their attention is that of the City loanee Harwood-Bellis who is currently spending the season with Burnley.

The England U21 defender has played a big role under Vincent Kompany this season with 28 starts in the Championship alone amid his injury issue in recent weeks (via Transfermarkt).

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed Howe's side have identified the 21-year-old as a possible replacement to Schar:

(39:20) "They are going to sign a centre-half to replace Fabian Schar. But I think they might go for a younger one. We linked them having been confirmed they're interested in Harwood-Bellis, the Burnley defender who's on loan for Man City."

Is Harwood-Bellis good enough for Newcastle?

There are probably not too many managers who Hardwood-Bellis could have played under this season that could have provided him with a better education as a centre-back.

Kompany has transformed the Lancashire side this season and Harwood-Bellis has been key figure in the Clarets side who have already secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite playing for the Championship's most dominant side, Harwood-Bellis still ranks inside the top eighth percentile for interceptions made by centre-backs (via Fbref).

Although Schar has offered Newcastle a slightly higher return in tackles made per 90 minutes, the 21-year-old labelled a "warrior" by journalist Josh Bunting has provided a better tackle success rate (via FBref).

Playing in the top flight for Newcastle could offer Harwood-Bellis with a whole new challenge as the Magpies could also potentially be playing in the Champions League.

Newcastle's possible inclusion in the elite European competition could open up first-team opportunities in the league as Howe could look to rotate his squad throughout the campaign.

However, injuries could also leave the door open to the 21-year-old potentially getting some minutes in the Champions League.

Of course, that is speaking hypothetically, but it would be interesting to see whether Manchester City would be willing to deal with Newcastle given the Toon's rise to the top end of the table this season.

If another loan move is on the cards for Harwood-Bellis, a potential return to Burnley could offer him more secure game time but the possible prospect of European football could be one too big to pass on.