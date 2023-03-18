Newcastle United are making the increments requisite for success under the affluence of the Saudi-backed owners, with the Premier League outfit now distinguishing Roma marksman Tammy Abraham as a potential summer signing.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on the NUFC Matters Podcast, the English striker would be open to a transfer to St. James's Park, having impressed during his time under Jose Mourinho's wing in Italy's capital.

Jacobs' comments follow a report from The Athletic that states that the towering attacker has a plethora of Premier League suitors after suffering an indifferent second campaign with I Giallorossi following exceptional feats in his debut season.

A prospective deal could be complicated by former club Chelsea's perpetual interest in the 25-year-old, with the Blues holding an €80m (£71m) buy-back clause in Abraham's contract after selling him for £34m in 2021 and currently lacking a prolific out-and-out centre-forward.

Should Howe ditch Wilson for Tammy Abraham?

Since signing for his Italian Serie A outfit, Abraham has plundered 34 goals and 11 assists across his two campaigns abroad, remarkably scoring 27 goals and serving five assists from 53 matches last season, integral in gleaning the UEFA Conference League having netted nine times from 13 games in the competition, proclaiming that Mourinho is turning him into a "monster".

This term, however, he has only landed seven successful strikes from 37 appearances, somewhat failing to emulate the feats of last year and consequently starting just one of the past four fixtures in the top-flight.

The 11-cap international boasts a wealth of experience, however, having triumphed in the 20/21 Champions League with Chelsea and scoring 30 goals from 82 total matches for the Blues.

As per Sofascore, the "goal machine" - as dubbed by former footballer Stephen Elliott - still averages 1.9 shots and 1.0 key passes per league match this year, illustrating the energetic robustness of his trade, and should Magpies technical director Dan Ashworth succeed in a bid, Howe could finally wave goodbye to Callum Wilson.

Wilson arrived on Tyneside for £20m from relegated Bournemouth in 2020, having scored 67 goals from 187 appearances for the Cherries, since scoring a respectable 27 goals from 63 divisional outings for his current outfit.

And while the 31-year-old has scored seven times in the Premier League this season, he has been subject to criticism, even being called "woeful" by reporter Luke Edwards for a recent subpar effort.

With Abraham younger, more vibrant and ostensibly more dynamic, he could be the perfect heir to Wilson's position in the squad, especially when considering his proven mettle in sniffing out silverware.