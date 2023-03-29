Injury expert Ben Dinnery has claimed that Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope should be fit to play in the club's next game.

What's the latest injury news for Newcastle and Nick Pope?

When the international break began and Premier League football was momentarily interrupted, the shot-stopper was initially named in the England squad.

Pope was set to be another option for Gareth Southgate alongside Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Italy and Ukraine.

However, the Magpies shot-stopper was forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad due to a minor issue, which he had played through in the Toon's win over Nottingham Forest just before the break.

As per the latest reports from the Manchester Evening News, the goalkeeper remains a "doubt" for this weekend. However, according to Dinnery, Pope should be able to play against Manchester United.

While speaking on FPL Injuries, he said: "Nick Pope, withdrawn from international duty. That was more of a minor issue so he should be fine."

Is Nick Pope fit?

Pope, who earns a reported £60,000 per week, has been an integral part of Eddie Howe's team since arriving from Burnley in the summer.

Indeed, he has started all but one of the club's league games this term (only missed due to suspension). What's more, no Premier League goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets up to this stage of the season, with Arsenal's Ramsdale also on 12.

It seems his manager is more than appreciative of the goalkeeper, too. Indeed, after Pope starred in a Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory against Crystal Palace – saving efforts from Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei – Howe showered him with praise.

The Englishman told the press: “I’ve got to say, the first penalty save, I thought, was right out of the top drawer.

“There was actually a save in the first half that again I thought was right out of the top drawer as well, so it wasn’t just in the penalty shootout.

“But he’s been doing that for us all season. He’s a very commanding figure, but he’s kept goal with such low fuss, it sort of goes unnoticed what a difference he’s made.”

Of course, Newcastle went on to make the cup final, but Pope was sadly suspended for that game and could only watch on as Man United claimed a 2-0 win.

Perhaps he'll be able to get some sort of revenge when the two teams meet at St James' Park on Sunday.