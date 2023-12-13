Newcastle United’s most important game of the season takes place tonight as the Magpies could become the second English team to fall out of the Champions League with a defeat at home to AC Milan, following in Manchester United’s footsteps.

To qualify for the knockout phase, Eddie Howe’s side must beat the Rossoneri and hope Borussia Dortmund can do a number on Paris Saint-Germain at the Westfalenstadion. However, Newcastle couldn't be coming into the game on a worse run of form, having lost heavily to both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur over the past week.

Nevertheless, Howe could bolster his team tonight by making one change in particular to the starting lineup to ensure the Geordie outfit complete their side of the bargain.

Tino Livramento’s stats this season

Ever since Dan Burn suffered a back injury during a 1-0 win against Arsenal back in November, Howe has put full trust in Tino Livramento to make the left-back berth his own which had been going swimmingly well.

Prior to Burn’s injury, the £40m summer signing had started merely one game all season which came in an impressive 1-0 home victory against Manchester City in the EFL Cup. Now, the 21-year-old has started six of Newcastle’s last seven games in all competitions.

The ex-Southampton defender certainly impressed in Burn’s absence, playing out of position from his preferred right-back spot. Former Celtic head coach Neil Lennon even admitted that Livramento has been “outstanding” every time he watches him.

However, Livramento’s superb string of performances came to a halt away at Spurs on Sunday. The young fullback was handed a 4/10 match rating by The Shields Gazette as the Magpies were trounced in London.

During the game, Livramento lost possession of the ball five times, won merely 25% of his total duels, was dribbled past twice and failed to create a single opportunity for his team before being taken off with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Tino Livramento's Stats vs Spurs Accurate Long Balls 1 Tackles Won 0 Blocks 1 Clearances 2 Dribbled Past 2 Duels Won % 33.3 Aerial Duels Won 0 Stats via FotMob

Livramento’s poor display may have earned him a spot on the bench for tonight’s crucial European clash and one player in particular will be champing at the bit to take his place.

Lewis Hall’s stats this season

Lewis Hall joined his boyhood club during the summer transfer window for a whopping £28m from Chelsea despite making just 12 appearances for the Blues across the last two seasons and was handed a £7k-per-week contract at St. James' Park.

Nonetheless, Hall had proved his ability for the London club and was even labelled a “quality” player by football scout Jacek Kulig after making his debut for Chelsea almost two years ago.

Since joining Newcastle, the teenager has made only four starts, although half of these came in the League Cup. His last start for the Magpies was in the 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old was taken off at half-time for Livramento when the game was still goalless, with Howe explaining after the match that the reason was solely due to his lack of match fitness.

Regardless, Hall is still putting up a good fight statistically when compared to Livramento this season.

Per 90 Metrics Lewis Hall Tino Livramento Goals 0.38 0 Expected Goals 0.02 0 Assists 0 0 Expected Assists 0 0.07 Progressive Passes 4.62 3.7 Progressive Carries 1.54 2.33 Attempted Passes 49.2 43.7 Passes To Final 1/3 2.31 2.33 Final 1/3 Touches 12.3 13 Tackles 5.38 2.33 Tackles Won 2.69 1.7 Blocks 1.54 1.37 Interceptions 1.15 1.17 Ball Recoveries 6.15 6.16 Stats via FBref

Furthermore, Livramento can play on both sides of the centre-backs, meaning there is also the possibility that Howe decides to bench Kieran Trippier who picked up a booking against Spurs at the weekend, leaving him suspended for Newcastle’s home bout versus Fulham.

Howe could potentially drop Trippier, who struggled over the past two games, especially during a 3-0 defeat against Everton, and put Livramento at right-back, with Hall being handed the nod on the left.

Anyhow, Hall is a superb player and will eventually start knocking on the manager’s door to get more minutes under his belt. Tonight could be the perfect opportunity for Howe to test out his new fullback pairing ahead of Fulham on Saturday.