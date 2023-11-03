Newcastle United have already dusted off one of England's great sides this week, dispatching Manchester United with ease on Wednesday night, winning 3-0.

No disrespect to the Toon, but that should not have been the scoreline with Eddie Howe fielding the likes of Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett in the centre of his defence.

However, it was a testament to the cohesive machine that the boss has built at St James' Park. It doesn't matter the team selection, nor does it matter the team, the Magpies are well-oiled and on the up.

They have the chance on Saturday to rock the apple cart again when they face title challengers Arsenal who like United, tasted defeat in the Carabao Cup last time out.

Howe may have engineered a tremendous win but he is expected to make plenty of changes this weekend, eight of them in fact. Here's the predicted lineup for their clash with the Gunners in the Premier League.

1 GK - Nick Pope

Howe's number 1 between the sticks was given the night off in Manchester a few days ago as Martin Dubravka started against his former loan side and kept a clean sheet. That won't, however, be enough for the Slovakian to keep his place as Nick Pope returns.

2 RB - Kieran Trippier

Tino Livarmento was in top form against United in midweek, notably being described as a "top talent" by scout Jacek Kulig for his scintillating showing at right-back. The time will eventually come for the summer signing to earn an extended run in the team but that time isn't now. Instead, Kieran Trippier, who has posted seven assists this term, will be back in the starting XI.

3 CB - Jamal Lascelles

With Sven Botman missing through injury, Howe couldn't afford another of his main central defenders to pick up an injury in the Carabao Cup so Krafth and Dummett started the game, remarkably keeping a clean sheet. Like Dubravka, however, they will be back on the bench against the Gunners with Jamal Lascelles preferred.

4 CB - Fabian Schar

Newcastle's other centre-half in Fabian Schar has been the man for the big occasion this term, notably scoring against PSG in the Champions League. Could we see another magic moment from the Swiss on Saturday? Time will tell. His first job will be to deal with the threat of Bukayo Saka in the left channel. No easy task.

5 LB - Dan Burn

Lewis Hall scored a delightful arrowed finish during the visit to Old Trafford but a day like this calls for the resilient and colossal figure of hometown hero Dan Burn.

6 CM - Sean Longstaff

The academy graduate proudly captained the side a few days ago and has been an immovable object in the Magpies' midfield this season. Sean Longstaff will have a big job to do on Saturday against the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

7 CM - Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian had initially been rested in the EFL Cup but was forced into joining the action after just five minutes when Matt Targett limped off with an injury. With Sandro Tonali banned, Bruno Guimaraes is now even more irreplaceable in the middle of the park, even if Joe Willock is back and scoring again.

8 CM - Joelinton

Hailed as a "monster", notably by Toon journalist Aaron Stokes, for his displays in the last few years, the £85k-per-week midfielder's battle against Rice could be one that decides the game this weekend. Joelinton has all of the tools to cause a stir against the Premier League's second-best side this season.

9 RW - Miguel Almiron

Livramento featured on the right wing during the dying embers of the game against United but Miguel Almiron won't be moved from his starting berth after scoring that night himself. Already scoring against PSG this season, he will be a huge threat to Oleksandr Zinchenko or Takehiro Tomiyasu on the left side of Arsenal's defence.

10 LW - Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has come of age this term with three goals and two assists so far and has the pace and trickery to frighten Arsenal this weekend, not to mention the relentless desire to be a complete nuisance should any scuffles occur.

11 ST - Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson was rested on Wednesday evening as Gordon led the line in his absence. However, having scored seven goals in nine league outings already this term he is a certainty for the starting XI against Mikel Arteta's side.

Newcastle predicted lineup in full: GK - Pope, RB - Trippier, CB - Lascelles, CB - Schar, LB - Burn, CM - Longstaff, CM - Guimaraes, CM - Joelinton, RW - Almiron, LW - Gordon, ST - Wilson.