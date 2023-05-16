Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly 'keen' on signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer as he prepares for European football next term.

What's the latest on Conor Gallagher to Newcastle?

That's following a recent report from the Daily Mail, who states that the Magpies are hoping to take advantage of the squad congestion at Stamford Bridge and lure the 23-year-old England international to St. James' Park.

This follows a previous report from the same publication that Newcastle would have to compete against the likes of Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion from the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund from overseas.

Gallagher was subject to a £45m bid from Everton in January, and with just two years left on his existing deal with the Blues, could indeed be sold in the forthcoming window

Should Newcastle sign Conor Gallagher?

According to Sky Germany, the central midfield is one of the primary areas targeted by the Magpies hierarchy for investment, with technical director Dan Ashworth set to pull no punches as he crafts a team capable of cementing a position competing at the top of the Premier League table, and pushing for success in Europe too.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Joe Willock already flourish at the nucleus of Howe's system, but bolstering the ranks with a signing of Gallagher's could truly bridge the gap between the ascending club and the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, with Liverpool likely to improve next term.

Having played 42 matches across all competitions this season, Gallagher has started just 15 times in the Premier League, scoring three goals and supplying one assist, and might indeed be set to depart from west London in search of regular game time.

He has already proved his worth in the English top-flight, playing with arresting assurance on loan at Crystal Palace last season, earning an average rating of 7.08, as per Sofascore, scoring eight goals, making 1.1 key passes per match, completing 81% of his passes and averaging two tackles per outing.

Hailed for his "relentless" work rate by football writer Patrick Rowe, the £50k-per-week gem ranks among the top 21% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries, the top 17% for successful take-ons and the top 2% for rate of blocks per 90, as per FBref, with the statistical site likening him to his coveted countryman Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has emerged as a dynamic and devastating midfielder, scoring 14 goals and serving seven assists from 42 matches for Borussia Dortmund this season and is now poised for a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 8% for progressive carries, the top 15% for successful take-ons and the top 8% for rate of blocks per 90.

With Bellingham's influence easily discernible, signing a player bearing semblance to his remarkable skills in Gallagher could be a fruitful move indeed for Howe and co, adding yet another dimension to this burgeoning, multi-faceted Tyneside team.