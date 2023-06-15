Newcastle United have joined Manchester United in their interest for Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champions this summer, and the Red Devils are currently the front-runners.

Newcastle have also taken an interest, though, and could try to hijack a move for the defender if the opportunity presents itself.

With the Magpies securing Champions League football next season for the first time in two decades, the club have their work cut out for them this summer as they look to bolster the squad and build on last season's Premier League success and adding Kim would be a great start.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

After a strong transfer window last summer, it seems Newcastle are aiming to repeat the feat this year, with the club already linked to several major names and some figures heading out of St. James' Park as they prefer for European football.

Chris Wood is the first sale of the summer for Eddie Howe's men, as the forward recently completed his permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest after he spent the last year on loan at the midlands club.

Newcastle have also announced that Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff will be let go in the summer, but the club have been linked to some exciting incomings.

Former Manchester City academy graduate, Felix Nmecha is reportedly a target for the Magpies, with the Wolfsburg midfielder seen as a viable option to add to the club's midfield.

While their priority is building for the upcoming season, Newcastle have also had an eye on the future, recently signing 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh, before immediately loaning him out to Dutch champions Feyenoord, with the plan being to assess his first-team potential once he returns next summer.

As they continue to strengthen the side, stealing Kim's signature out from under United's nose would be a huge statement of intent.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kim Min-jae, Manchester United and Newcastle?

While United are currently the favourites to land the South Korean, reports that they've agreed a deal with Napoli aren't true, reports Romano.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said: "There are many reports of a done deal with Manchester United coming from Italy. Guys, at the moment, nothing is done. This is not a done deal yet."

Romano also went on to reveal that Newcastle, as well as several other clubs, were interested in Kim, saying: "There is also interest from Newcastle, but also other clubs are interested in Kim, so the race is absolutely open, trust me."

With a release clause of £42m being activated early in July, the Magpies will have to act quickly if they're to beat United to a potential deal.