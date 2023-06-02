Arsenal and Newcastle United have both made contact with the family of Arda Guler ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

What's the latest transfer news on Arda Guler?

According to a report from Turkish Football, Arsenal and Newcastle lead the race to secure 18-year-old left-footed gem Guler from Fenerbahce.

Guler's family, who represent him in football matters, have been contacted by both Premier League outfits regarding a summer move.

Negotiations are at "an early stage" but Arsenal and Newcastle are preparing official offers after the forward's impressive displays in the Turkish Super Lig this season. In all competitions, Guler provided six goals and six assists, demonstrating the double threat he carries.

PIF and Newcastle are reportedly aware of the high interest in the teenager and so want to make their move early to avoid a summer transfer saga.

Guler is said to be keen on moving to one of Europe's top divisions while Fenerbahce are understandably reluctant to let their talented player go.

That said, they would sell him at the right price. A report from Turkish Football in March revealed that Guler's contract contains a €5m (£4.2m) release clause which will be activated if he does not play 1500 minutes this season.

With just two games to go, Guler has so far completed 1392 minutes. Fenerbahce are risking losing their bargaining power if they don't give the young attacker more game time.

How good is Arda Guler?

Andrea Pirlo, one of the most highly-regarded midfielders of all time, told Hurriyet newspaper in May that Guler has the potential to reach the very top.

He said: “Arda Guler is a very talented player. He has the potential to play anywhere in the world.

"He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential."

Praise from an icon like Pirlo speaks volumes about the potential Guler has. It makes sense that clubs from the Premier League would be so interested in snapping him up.

Newcastle will need to invest in their squad if they are to make the most of playing in the Champions League next season. The demands on players' bodies will increase and so Eddie Howe may need extra players to handle the extra games.

If Guler were to join the Magpies, it's difficult to predict how much he will play but the domestic cup competitions can be a brilliant way for young players to become adjusted to the speed and intensity of football at the top level in England.