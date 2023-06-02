Newcastle United are set to battle Manchester United for Serie A hitman Victor Osimhen after his incredible goalscoring feats for Napoli this season.

Why is Victor Osimhen so highly rated?

In all competitions for Napoli, Osimhen managed 30 goals and five assists in 38 appearances. The forward almost managed to score or assist a goal every 90 minutes this season - a truly elite feat.

Winning Serie A in such exciting fashion has ensured the likes of Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are spoken about in the same breath as some of Europe's most exciting players.

Former striker David Trezeguet told Napoli Magazine how much he believes in the Nigerian forward. He said: “I follow Osimhen elsewhere, everyone wants him. In Germany and France, he’s talked about a lot, he’s demonstrating a lot.

“He’s already done it with Lille, he did very well there. He’s a unique player, a prototype of the new player, fast, and he moves a lot. I think he has become a striker with an important profile. He knows how to move and manage himself in the match.”

FBref, a statistics database, compares players to other stars in the same position to them and they've recorded that Osimhen has some truly astonishing stats this season.

Scoring 0.9 non-penalty goals every 90 minutes places Osimhen in the top percentile of all forwards.

His xG, the metric that refers to how many goals a player is expected to score based on projections, is 0.79. This means that if Osimhen plays ten games, he is expected to score 7.9 goals in that period. In reality, he scored at a rate of 0.93 goals per 90 or 9.3 goals every ten matches.

A unique player indeed as Trezeguet said.

What's the transfer latest on Osimhen to Newcastle?

The Mirror has relayed an update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport regarding Newcastle and Osimhen. Eddie Howe wants to add more firepower to his squad after qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Following their fourth-placed finish, Newcastle are set for a "windfall of more than £100m", the Mirror states. They are also set to announce a brand-new shirt sponsor in July which will further enable Newcastle to secure their preferred transfer targets.

Osimhen is a target for Howe and Newcastle have made contact with the forward's agent. Napoli maintain they do not want to sell the Nigerian, who will reportedly cost a minimum of £130m.

It's a lot of money to pay but after scoring 30 goals this season, Osimhen is could be considered one of the most in-demand forwards on the market given the likes of Man United and Chelsea are reportedly interested.

Manchester United are believed to be interested but with their potential takeover still unresolved, their transfer plans for the summer may be restricted amid the Glazers' ongoing tenure at Old Trafford.