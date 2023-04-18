Journalist Dean Jones has rubbished the idea that Newcastle United have any chance of landing Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid recent transfer links.

What are the latest rumours on Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

The Magpies have impressed many this term and look as though they could be playing Champions League football next term.

Indeed, with just eight Premier League games left to play, they currently sit fourth on the table, three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur despite having played one game fewer.

With that being the case, if they can finish inside the top four, Eddie Howe and his team will feel confident of landing some big names this summer when the market reopens.

Already, plenty of targets are already being touted. For instance, as per a recent report in The Telegraph Napoli pair Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia are "admired” by the Magpies.

However, while talking on a recent episode of the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, insider Jones slammed the idea of either playing joining.

He explained (14:21): "There is absolutely no chance.

"Like, even if Newcastle are abandoning their careful spending, there is not enough money in the world to convince those two to go to Newcastle at the moment.

"I'm sorry, you are not there."

How much would Osimhen or Kvaratskhelia cost Newcastle?

Both players have had exceptional seasons as they look destined to win Serie A with Napoli, who are also currently still in with a shot at winning the Champions League.

Indeed, Osimhen has scored 25 goals in 30 games this term in total, while also claiming five assists – meaning he averages one direct goal contribution every time he plays.

Kvaratskhelia is operating on a similar level, with 14 goals and 16 assists in 34 outings in his debut season in Italy.

With that in mind, Newcastle won't be the only ones interested in the pair this summer. For example, Chelsea have recently been tipped to make a £100m bid for Osimhen.

On top of that, Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Christian Emile, has told Fabrizio Romano (via Goal): "He’s come to Napoli, he’s been brilliant, and people are talking about €100m (£88m).

"For me, if he continues to perform like this until the end of the season and next season, because there’s a 0% chance they sell him [in January]. He will reach €100m for sure.”

Thanks to their wealthy owners and possible European football next term, the Magpies might have the finances to splash that kind of cash next summer.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean these two would want to join Newcastle and Jones certainly doesn't think either one of the duo would trade Naples for Tyneside any time soon.