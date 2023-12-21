Newcastle United are enduring their first real blip under head coach Eddie Howe since the PIF takeover two years ago which has been compounded by the increased weight of expectations.

More money equals greater expectations and given the Magpies have spent over £400m since Howe took charge of the club, four losses in five games could be deemed a crisis, particularly since the Geordie outfit exited two major competitions in that timeframe.

However, it seems as though the manager will use the January transfer window as a means to alleviate Newcastle’s difficult spell of form.

Newcastle United transfer news - Jonathan David

According to journalist Marco Conterio, Newcastle are set to do battle with Champions League rivals AC Milan for the signature of Lille attacker Jonathan David this winter. The Canada international has been in France for almost four years, even winning the title during the 2020/21 campaign, but now seems primed and ready for a move to English football.

David has been one of the most reliable goalscorers in Ligue 1 since arriving from Gent back in 2020 and was even described as a “silent assassin” by former Canada manager John Herdman.

“Jonathan is one of those silent assassins. He’s very clued up tactically and that’s what I really enjoy about Jonathan, he really wants to get into the details of the game and understand the pressing tactics.”

Now, this silent assassin could be on his way to the Premier League as Howe looks to bolster his attacking department ahead of the second half of the campaign, although a deal could be costly, with Lille reportedly holding out for €60m (£51m) for David’s services.

Jonathan David’s stats this season

David was one of the most prolific players in Europe’s top-five leagues last season, having scored 26 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, including 24 in Ligue 1. The Canadian finished third in the French top-flight’s charts in the previous campaign, with only Alexandre Lacazette and Kylian Mbappe converting more opportunities.

The 23-year-old scored more goals last season than both of Newcastle’s star strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak who bagged 18 and 11 goals respectively.

However, this season, David’s output has declined as the young attacker has scored seven goals in 23 matches for Lille. This is less than both Wilson and Isak, although only six players have been more prolific than David in the French top tier this season.

While David may not be as potent this term as Newcastle’s two centre-forwards, he is scoring more frequently than £45m signing Anthony Gordon and right-winger Miguel Almiron, who have six and five apiece. Perhaps there is a chance that David could be brought to St. James’ Park as a wide player rather than in his favoured spot up top since Isak was signed for a club-record £63m and will likely be the Mags’ first-choice number nine in the long-term.

The likelihood would be that Howe could deploy Gordon on the right flank while David takes the position on the left-hand side. David has played as a winger before and even has an impressive record, having bagged six goals and three assists in eight matches in the wide areas.

While Gordon was signed for a lot of money, he may be forced to swap to his weaker right side if David arrives at Newcastle as the latter has been statistically better than Howe’s number ten in several key metrics for a winger.

Per 90 Metrics Jonathan David Anthony Gordon Goals 0.37 0.28 Expected Goals 0.55 0.28 Assists 0.06 0.19 Expected Assists 0.11 0.13 Progressive Passes 3.17 2.95 Progressive Passes Received 7.45 7.41 Shots 2.73 2.04 Goals Per Shot 0.09 0.14 Key Passes 1.06 1.14 Passes To Penalty Area 1.3 1.35 Take-Ons Success Rate % 47.8 29.5 Stats via FBref

This could be an expensive, yet superb deal by Newcastle and would offer Howe’s attack more balance by having a goalscoring "phenom" on the left in David - as described by podcaster Tony Marinaro - and a more creative winger on the opposite side with Gordon.