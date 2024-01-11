Among those who desperately need January reinforcements is undoubtedly Newcastle United. The Magpies have seen any progress they made last season, which saw them reach the Carabao Cup final and qualify for the Champions League, come to a crashing halt in brutal fashion. Cursed with injuries and suffering the consequences of failing to recruit enough squad depth, Newcastle could now turn to the transfer market.

Eddie Howe's side have a matter of months to turn their season around from mid-table stagnation in the Premier League to the joys of European qualification once more. And reports suggest that they're not messing around in pursuit of that goal, having made an approach to sign a rising star up front.

Newcastle transfer news

Heading into the season with just three recognised centre-backs and two strikers was always going to come back to haunt a Newcastle side left balancing European and domestic football this season.

As injuries have piled up, Howe has gradually run out of solutions, resulting in defeats against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Luton Town. With the January transfer window now open, however, those at St James' Park can make up for their summer failure by landing one of this season's standouts in the Premier League.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Newcastle have made an approach for Dominic Solanke, who is a forward at the top of his game this season. The Cherries, however, have reportedly issued an instant rejection to the Magpies in an attempt to keep hold of their goalscorer until at least the end of the current campaign.

As the window progresses, Solanke will certainly be one to keep an eye on, as interest in his signature continues to come from those sitting among England's elite. In the middle of his best season to date, the Chelsea academy graduate could earn another chance at a big move this season.

"Outstanding" Solanke can surpass Wilson

At 31-years-old, Callum Wilson is gradually edging past the peak of his powers for Newcastle, bringing the need for a replacement. And Solanke could not only be the perfect replacement for the England international, but he could even be an upgrade. Potentially making the same move as Wilson - going from Bournemouth to Newcastle - Solanke's stats show that he has outperformed both Wilson and Alexander Isak this season, not just in goals but in over-performing the chances available to him.

Player Goals Assists Expected Goals Key Passes Dominic Solanke 12 1 11 14 Alexander Isak 9 0 9.2 11 Callum Wilson 7 1 7.2 5

Solanke has earned deserved praise for his performances this season, including from Paul Merson, who said: “I had Solanke (but picked Haaland). But I did pick this (Team of the Season) before the last week (hat-trick). I think he has been outstanding. I think he went to Liverpool a bit early. Didn’t perform. Got behind the eight ball. Went to Bournemouth and now I think he has been outstanding. I think he has been a threat. I wouldn’t be surprised if he carries on doing what he is doing he gets a move.”