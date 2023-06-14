Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the release clause of believed Newcastle United target Arda Guler.

According to Turkish outlet Karar, the Toon are interested in bringing the 18-year-old to St James' Park this summer.

Newcastle United transfer news - Arda Guler

Having qualified for the Champions League last season, Newcastle will likely be looking out for potential upgrades to bolster Eddie Howe's side.

The teenager has more than impressed the Fenerbahce fans, with the Super Lig club revealing a banner, which labeled Guler the "Turkish Messi".

At just 18, Guler scored six goals last season and recorded a further seven assists to tally up a total of 13 goal involvements in all competitions.

At such a young age, the sky seems like the limit for Guler right now after such a stellar campaign in Turkey.

The same could be said for Howe's Newcastle side. The Magpies were a side transformed last season as they went from relegation contenders to finishing inside the Premier League's top four.

It is a project that looks destined to eventually lead to trophies, which could attract young players such as Guler.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Arda Guler?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said (2:15): "This is one of my favourites around the world, fantastic creative midfielder, playing for Fenerbahce. And so, for Arda Guler, from what I heard there is important information.

"After playing more than 1500 minutes for Fenerbahce, there is an active release clause into the contract of Arda Guler. The release clause is valid for €17.5m. Yes, you can sign Arda Guler this summer for €17.5m. This is really impressive.

"This is an incredible opportunity, and many clubs in Europe know that, because they are prepared to pay the clause, but the crucial point is to convince the player."

Are Newcastle United signing Arda Guler?

As of right now, Guler's future remains unclear with plenty of the summer transfer window left for deals to happen.

As Romano said on his YouTube channel, the midfielder has attracted interest from a number of destinations around Europe, meaning that if Newcastle do want to sign him, they may need to act fast, especially given his €17.5m release clause.

A player for both the present and the future, Guler could make an incredible impact wherever he ends up, should he decide to leave Fenerbahce this summer.