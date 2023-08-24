Newcastle United have enjoyed quite the summer of recruitment so far, welcoming the likes of Sandro Tonali, and Harvey Barnes before getting off to a solid start in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side have so far smashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day of the season and narrowly lost to treble winners Manchester City, in what was still a decent display at The Etihad.

The Magpies have turned themselves into one of the most attractive English clubs to join, and look set to announce another reinforcement as a result.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

With Champions League football to contend with this season, alongside domestic action, Newcastle could do with all the depth they can get. Howe will be keen to see his side compete on all fronts, even in Europe, and eventually qualify for the Champions League for the second consecutive campaign.

In total, the Magpies have welcomed five reinforcements in the current window, and look well equipped to do battle in England's top flight once more. They haven't stopped at five, however, with the club set to officially confirm the signing of goalkeeper Reece Byrne, according to Chronicle Live.

The Irishman reportedly signed his contract for the club back in April, but has only now posed for his announcement photos and sealed the deal.

With that said, Newcastle are expected to announce the goalkeeper very soon, who will finally be able to take pride in the move after being made to wait for so long.

Who is Reece Byrne?

Signed from Bohemian, Byrne arrives at St James' Park with the world at his feet, and hoping to one day takeover Nick Pope's duty as the number one at Newcastle.

At 18-years-old, the only way is up for the shot-stopper, who made just one appearance for Behemian, in which he must have impressed enough, alongside his Ireland U19 appearances, to earn such a big move to the Premier League.

It's no surprise, given his rapid rise, that Byrne has earned plenty of praise over the years, including from former Newcastle player Jim Crawford, who told Chronicle Live he's a "giant" player with bags of potential: "I've known Reece for a long time. I've seen him come up through St Joseph's Boys over here in Dublin when he was playing schoolboy football.

"He's been a sought-after goalkeeper so it's been a good bit of business that Newcastle have done to get him on board. Like all young players, he's got a lot of work to do on different areas of his game, but I'm sure there is a competent coaching staff at Newcastle that will identify his strengths and improvement areas that will help him reach his ceiling."

Now, those at Newcastle will hope to only help the teenager in his development into a solid option for Howe in years to come.

Of course, Byrne's immediate future may well lie within the academy, but with games in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup coming throughout the season, he could yet earn himself a surprise opportunity.

Finally set for his announcement, Byrne can bask in the glory of his move.