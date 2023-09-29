There was some initial worry about Newcastle United this season, especially after they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. Since then, however, Eddie Howe's side have put an end to any doubts by defeating Brentford, putting eight past Sheffield United and knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.

That's not to say the Magpies couldn't do with further reinforcements, though, which could result in a busy January transfer window for those at St James' Park despite some FFP constraints, with reports they could sell several players to fund signings.

And that could see them complete a move for one particular player that they already had a go for, having failed in their pursuit during the summer.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

Spending a reported €153m (£133m) during the summer transfer window, Newcastle welcomed the likes of Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, and Sandro Tonali to hand Howe a squad capable of potentially making it back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League. And after a slow start, the Magpies now look back on track to compete alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool, who are all gunning for Champions League qualification.

The January transfer window could yet make all the difference, too, especially if Newcastle secure the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz. According to Football Transfers, those at St James' Park are eyeing a move for the Southampton star, who they reportedly approached in the summer, only to be put off by the Saints' £30m price-tag.

Whilst Howe remains an admirer, AC Milan and Benfica also reportedly made an approach for the midfielder in the summer, handing Newcastle plenty of competition if they are to pursue his signature come the winter transfer window.

Considering their spending power, if Newcastle are keen on Alcaraz, then it will be interesting to see how Southampton fare when it comes to the battle to keep hold of their star.

Should Newcastle United sign Carlos Alcaraz?

At 20-years-old, Alcaraz opted to stay put at Southampton despite their relegation to the Championship, and a solid start by Russell Martin's new side has quickly turned disastrous, with a run of four straight defeats in the Championship.

If that form continues, Alcaraz, who, it must be said, has played his part in what has been a dismal run, may start to consider his immediate future, especially if the right offer comes in during the January window from Newcastle.

Statistically speaking, the midfielder was certainly a standout in a poor Saints side last season. According to FBref, in 13 starts, Alcaraz made 20 progressive carries and 28 progressive passes, whilst also making 14 blocks and 11 clearances in a showing of great potential in a short period in the Premier League.

He has earned deserved praise during his time at St Mary's, too, including from former manager Ruben Selles, who said, via the official Southampton website: "That was the idea – to put him in that position as a 10 or as a striker, to be more aggressive in the pressure, to understand the triggers and to have some situations in front of the centre-backs but also in behind, as [with] the goal.

“That was the game plan, Carlos played good. He understands everything – I am helping him also, giving him some instructions so it’s easier for him to understand. He did really well, unfortunately for only 45, 46 minutes."