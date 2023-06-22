Despite enduring a debut season to forget at Chelsea, Marc Cucurella would not be cheap this summer, should Newcastle United decide to pursue a move for the fullback.

The Blues paid Brighton & Hove Albion £60m for the Spaniard last summer, in one of the most disappointing signings of the season.

Newcastle United transfer news - Marc Cucurella

As Newcastle look to make it back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League next season, sporting director Dan Ashworth has added Cucurella to his list of targets this summer, according to John Richardson of The Mirror.

Richardson also reported that, for a deal to happen, Chelsea would have to be willing to accept £30m for the left-back, who they paid double that for last summer.

As the Blues look to trim their squad down, however, Cucurella may find himself on the list of players moved on by incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino.

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle United and Marc Cucurella?

Speaking to Football FanCast when asked about Cucurella's potential move to Newcastle, Jones said: “I don’t think he would be cheap.

"I think that’s probably something to bear in mind. And, you know, Newcastle weren’t willing to go to £30 million for Kieran Tierney, so I’m not sure they’d be willing to go over that for Cucurella, who didn’t have a great season.”

How did Marc Cucurella perform in the Premier League last season?

It's fair to say that Cucurella struggled to adjust to life at Stamford Bridge last season, starting just 21 Premier League games combined under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard.

The arrival of Pochettino does give the former Brighton man an opportunity for a fresh start, but such is the London club's need to offload player's, he could find himself among those cut from the squad.

Given the competition at Chelsea, too, it must be said that the left-back may not be of the best quality to earn game time next season.

Even if he did make the move to Newcastle, statistically speaking, he may struggle to take the left-back spot from Dan Burn.

When compared, Cucurella made fewer interceptions and clearances than his ex Seagulls teammate per 90 last season, as per FBref.

As the summer goes on, it will be interesting to keep an eye on the defender's transfer status, especially given Jones' verdict around the potentially expensive fee that Chelsea may demand in the coming months.