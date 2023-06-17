Newcastle United are interested in signing Rennes midfielder Desire Doue this summer as manager Eddie Howe continues to improve his thriving squad.

What's the latest on Desire Doue to Newcastle?

According to iNews, the teenage prodigy is of interest to the Magpies as they attempt to clinch the services of some of the best young talent in Europe.

Only recently turning 18, Doue has been in scintillating form for his French Ligue 1 outfit this term and looks set for a career lathered in prosperity, with the youngster capable of playing across a range of midfield positions.

Valued at around £12m, the French-Ivorian would continue a discernible trend on Tyneside of investing in youth and could blossom into one of Europe's leading midfielders under Howe's tutelage.

Should Newcastle sign Desire Doue?

Hailed as "very creative" and a "huge talent" by Football Transfers' Robin Bairner, it's been a remarkable start to life on the major stage for this talented young dynamo.

During an emphatic breakout year, Doue scored four goals and supplied one assist from 34 matches - just 13 starts - after plying his trade for Rennes' youth outfits last term.

The France U19 international, who predominantly features as an attacking midfielder but can also flourish deeper as well as in an offensive placement, could be the perfect alternative to Celta Vigo's touted phenom Gabri Veiga, who has caught the eye of a multitude of top European sides this year with his blistering and prolific performances.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has plundered 11 goals and four assists across all competitions this term and earned praise as a "dangerous" asset by reporter Euan McTear.

With United rivalling Premier League opposition Liverpool for the precocious prospect's signature - and Veiga holding a €40m (£34m) release clause - Doue might be the more prudent route to delve down given the disparity in price.

And, as per FBref - which lists Doue as Veiga's most comparable player - the Frenchman already ranks among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals, the top 2% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, hinting that he could be moulded into a prodigious star of every bit the merit of his Spanish peer.

Signing Doue would fortify the youthful exuberance at Newcastle and provide Howe with a starlet to nurture towards prominence over the next several years, and there is no doubt that, given time, he will become a "gamechanger" - as remarked by analytical site Breaking The Lines - for the ambitious English outfit, wreaking havoc from his hulking midfield role.