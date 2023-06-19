Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is interested in signing Real Madrid phenom Aurelien Tchouameni this summer in a move that would send shockwaves throughout the Premier League.

What's the latest on Aurelien Tchouameni to Newcastle?

That's according to reports in Spain (via Caught Offside), which states that Howe's Magpies are flirting with the idea of securing the Frenchman's services and have allegedly already made a club-record bid of €80m (£68.5m).

The report claims that Carlo Ancelotti is willing to let the 22-year-old leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after failing to reach the same heights he found at Monaco prior to his £85m move to Spain last summer.

Newcastle have qualified for the Champions League after two decades away this season, and considering the club's affluence, have as good a chance as any to obtain his signature this summer, especially following Los Blancos' capture of Jude Bellingham for an initial €103m (£88.5m).

Should Newcastle sign Aurelien Tchouameni?

The signing of the 22-year-old would emphasise the Tyneside club's ascent emphatically, providing Howe with one of the globe's most prodigious and formidable talents to spearhead the eventual goal of prominence unmatched on the European stage.

And although he has been touted for an exit from Spain already, Tchouameni is by no means floundering at the club and can hold his head high, leaving an enticing glimpse into how imperious his future exploits could be.

Indeed, as per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 14% for total shots, the top 1% for interceptions, the top 8% for clearances and the top 11% for aerials won per 90.

Rio Ferdinand certainly values the 22-cap international, saying: "Tchouaméni is a young kid, he’s going to make mistakes but he’s a superb talent, he produces moments out of nowhere, incredible player.”

FBref likens the ace to Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with journalist Owuraku Ampofo alluding that the 26-year-old must be considered for the Ballon d'Or after a treble-winning season with the Citizens and a Nations League victory with Spain.

Comparatively, the £220k-per-week City machine ranks among the top 2% of peers for pass completion, the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 9% for aerials won, and given that he has also been hailed as "incredible" by Gary Neville, Tchouameni could yet blossom into a star every bit the calibre of the one-time Atletico Madrid ace.

As such, Newcastle must look to swoop with swift precision and tie up a deal for a burgeoning star who could yet cement a role as one of Europe's most prominent forces, and with Howe looking to emulate Manchester City's success, signing the France star is the perfect way to kickstart the fight to the forefront.