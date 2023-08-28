Highlights Newcastle United suffered a disappointing defeat against Liverpool, highlighting the need for more depth in the center-back position.

Manager Eddie Howe acknowledged the potential need for another defender in the transfer market before the window closes.

While the injury to Sven Botman is not as bad as initially feared, it serves as a warning sign for Newcastle if they fail to make a move for a new center-back.

It's fair to say that Newcastle United had an afternoon to forget against Liverpool in their third game of the Premier League campaign.

Things were going so well for so long, with Anthony Gordon taking full advantage of Trent Alexander-Arnold's mistake to give his side the lead, before Virgil van Dijk received his marching orders just moments later.

Two late second-half Darwin Nunez strikes, between an injury to Sven Botman, soon ended Eddie Howe's afternoon in misery, however, in a game that looked almost certain to head in the direction of the Magpies.

Speaking on Botman's injury after the game, the Newcastle boss failed to rule out a potential return to the transfer market before the window closes.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

Newcastle have enjoyed a fairly successful transfer window so far this summer, welcoming a total of four players, in the form of Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Yankubah Minteh, and Lewis Hall.

When it came to further arrivals past those four, Howe admitted that unless something were to happen within the squad, Hall would likely be the final deal over the line. He said, via Chronicle Live:

"That’s still the case at the moment. Unless something happens to a couple of players in one position before the window shutting, then we won’t be adding to the squad."

One area that they have failed to add depth to is the centre-back position, however. And that was exposed for all to see against Liverpool and Nunez.

Aside from Botman and Fabian Schar, Howe has just one out-and-out centre-back to call upon, with club captain Jamaal Lascelles still an option at St James' Park.

This means that, if Schar was to suffer an injury as well as Botman, Newcastle would be left with a make-shift partnership at the back.

Howe seems well-aware of this, too, refusing to rule out a return to the market following Botman's injury, saying, via Chronicle Live: "We'll have to wait and see. We'll speak to the medical team and see how bad the injury is first."

Journalisr Craig Hope said after the game the injury to the Dutchman could force the Toon into the market to sign another defender.

In positive news for the Magpies, the injury to the defender is not as bad as first feared, according to Hope of the Daily Mail, but it is certainly still a warning sign for what could happen if Newcastle do not make a move in the four remaining days of the window.

Should Newcastle United sign a centre-back?

If Newcastle are still capable of remaining inside the financial fair play regulations with another reinforcement, then they'd be doing no harm in welcoming an extra central defender this summer.

Given the fact that the Magpies are stretching their squad to compete in the Champions League this season, too, they will need as much depth as they can get.

When games start coming thick and fast, having just three recognised centre-backs to call on may just come back to bite Howe this season.

Of course, Dan Burn is capable of filling in at the heart of defence, but, operating primarily as a left-back, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man will take time to adjust - time that Newcastle may not be afforded.