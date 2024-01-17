Despite the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules potentially standing in their way, Newcastle United have now enquired about what it would cost to sign a European superstar.

Newcastle transfer news

As things stand, Newcastle are reportedly incredibly limited on what they can spend. The Premier League's profit and sustainability rules state that clubs are only permitted to accumulate a pre-tax loss of £105m over three years. Newcastle's loss during that period of time stands at £112m. And although some of the spending does not count towards FFP, so the Magpies are within the guidelines, that loss does mean that they will likely have to sell players before they can make any further big-money signings.

Speaking about where Newcastle stand, football finance expert Kieran Maguire told The Athletic: “What they don’t want to do is make the same mistakes as Everton and completely blow it by spending everything at once and hampering themselves. They won’t be signing Kylian Mbappe, but Newcastle can be competitive this summer, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.”

Whilst Mbappe has been ruled out, a move that could be on the cards is one for Joshua Kimmich. According to Bundesliga writer Christian Falk, Newcastle have enquired about the availability of Kimmich this month with Bayern Munich reportedly open to negotiating. The Germany star, however, is interested in a summer move over a winter transfer.

With that said, a deal looks unlikely to take place in the January transfer window, but Kimmich certainly seems like one to keep an eye on this summer.

"Feisty" Kimmich can return winning mentality to Newcastle

When looking at Newcastle's spending since the takeover of PIF, the likes of Alexander Isak and Sven Botman stand out. But what doesn't stand out is experience. Aside from Kieran Trippier, the Magpies haven't recruited players who have been there and done it on the top European stage. Now, however, they could land a player who's done it all in the form of Kimmich.

If squad depth was a concern too, then Kimmich's versatility could more than play its part. The World Cup winner can play defensive midfield, right-back and central midfield in what would hand Eddie Howe a major boost. What's more, his numbers show that he'd be the perfect partner for Bruno Guimaraes at St James' Park. Here's how Kimmich's stats compare to the Brazilian's.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Key Passes Joshua Kimmich 14 113 16 33 Bruno Guimaraes 31 148 27 28

It's no surprise that former Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann has been so full of praise in the past, given the numbers.

The former striker said, via the official Bundesliga website: "The No. 6 role that Joshua is playing for Bayern Munich and for the national team has become like the quarterback role in American Football. Joshua plays that to perfection. He is not only feisty in terms of winning the ball back, he knows right away what to do with the ball and who to connect to. He keeps the tempo of the game in place."