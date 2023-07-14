Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is open to a move to Newcastle United this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

The Magpies have already raided the Serie A once this summer, signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. Now, they could be set to return for Chiesa.

What's the news on Newcastle United and Federico Chiesa?

After struggling to regain the form that initially got people talking at Euro 2020, with injuries playing a part in that, Chiesa wouldn't be opposed to a fresh start away from Juventus according to this update, as the player himself would "gladly listen" to offers.

With that said, the Italian giants are reportedly looking for €55m (£47m) if they are to sell the winger this summer. Despite the hefty fee, Newcastle are reportedly interested in making their move for Chiesa, and potentially his Juventus teammate Dusan Vlahovic too, who has struggled to replicate his Fiorentina form since making the switch.

As of right now, the Magpies have only signed Tonali this summer. And, with Champions League football to think about next season, Eddie Howe may well need more than one reinforcement, potentially leading Newcastle to turn to the Serie A once again this summer. Newcastle will certainly have the funds available, it just remains to be seen how they spend them in the coming months.

Should Newcastle United sign Federico Chiesa?

Newcastle have an array of attacking talent, with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson leading the way going forward. And, with Luke Edwards of The Telegraph reporting that the Magpies are looking to sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer to fund a move for Harvey Barnes, a move for Chiesa seems like it would be unnecessary this summer.

Perhaps though if Newcastle fail in their pursuit of Barnes, they can turn their attention to Chiesa. Speaking after Chiesa's ACL injury, journalist Josh Bunting said: "Horrible news for Juventus and Italy that they have confirmed that Federico Chiesa has suffered an ACL injury, expected to be out for six months so that’s the season over. Will miss Italy’s World Cup playoff he’s a real difference maker. One of the most exciting players around."

He's an extremely exciting talent with a high ceiling - when Saint-Maximin, Barnes, and Chiesa are compared statistically, it is the Leicester winger and Juventus man who stand out above Saint-Maximin when it comes to end product.

As per FBref, out of the three, Chiesa had more goal involvements per 90 last season, though unsurprisingly falls behind Saint-Maximin when it comes to progressive passes and progressive carries.

In the end, it all comes down to what Howe wants from his wingers. Whilst the trickery of his current option can be admired, the Newcastle manager may opt for output over fancy footwork - therefore preferring either Barnes or Chiesa.

With a long summer ahead, and plenty of money to spend, Newcastle must choose wisely when it comes to reinforcements before the Premier League season gets underway. Whilst they'll need added depth due to their Champions League commitments, they must ensure that the right type of players are welcomed.