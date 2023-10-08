After a frustrating start, Newcastle United and Eddie Howe have found their form in both Europe and the Premier League, enjoying a recent run of good form, as they look to make it back-to-back top-four finishes in England's top flight.

What could help towards that goal is one particular January arrival, with reports suggesting that the Magpies are eyeing a specific move.

Latest Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle once again splashed the cash during the summer to welcome Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, among others, and so far, their spending has paid dividends once more. Still suffering losses against teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool, however, Howe may feel as though he can still make some improvements to his side, which is where the January transfer window could come into play.

With that said, Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider has issued a Goncalo Inacio transfer update, reporting that Newcastle, and by extension owners PIF, are eyeing a move for the Sporting CP centre-back in January and have admired him for a long time. The Portugal international reportedly has a release clause of £52m - a price tag which appears to be within the reach of the Magpies these days, making things incredibly interesting when the transfer window swings open.

Those at St James' Park aren't alone in their interest, however, with Manchester United and Liverpool also admirers of Inacio, creating a battle between some of England's biggest clubs. The defender, who is still only 22 years old, seemingly has the world at his feet with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, and a decision to make when the time comes. Inacio is certainly one to keep an eye on.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

Starting in every game so far this season, Inacio has got off to a solid start, picking up where he left off during the last campaign at Sporting. The Portugal side sit second in the Primeira Liga, three points adrift of Benfica, having played a game less. Inacio has played a large part in that, and, statistically speaking, he has even outperformed Newcastle's current defensive options, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Goncalo Inacio 16 59 7 Sven Botman 0 9 3 Fabian Schar 1 20 2

It's no surprise, then, that the Portugal international has earned plenty of praise during his career, including from Twitter account Premier League Panel, who said:

"Gonçalo Inácio is the perfect counter-weight to Konaté. Inacio-VVD-Konaté: Build-up conductor. Leader/aerial dominator/switches of play. Immense recovery speed & coverage of space Dream back 3 balance. Let’s see what LFC’s new recruitment team have in their locker."

Of course, Newcastle may be hoping that Liverpool fail to recognise that potential dream, allowing them to push on and secure Inacio's signature. The 22-year-old would add strength in depth at the back for the Magpies, who will be aiming to step things up another level or two in the coming seasons, both in Europe and the Premier League.