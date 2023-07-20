Newcastle United are set to complete a deal to sign Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, according to reports. The winger impressed last season, even as the Foxes were unable to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Have Newcastle signed Harvey Barnes?

David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday evening that Newcastle have agreed a £38m fee to sign Barnes, and Fabrizio Romano has now shared more news on the deal, confirming personal terms are now agreed also.

Taking to Twitter, Romano said: "Newcastle are set to sign Harvey Barnes on permanent deal from Leicester, here we go!

"NUFC Deal sealed on £38/39m package and personal terms are also agreed now. Barnes wants Newcastle and deal will be completed soon. Saint-Maximin, now closer to Al Ahli move."

The deal will be the Magpies' second of the summer following the arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a reported £55m earlier this summer. The arrival of Barnes may well see Allan Saint-Maximin depart the club, with the Frenchman edging closer to a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, as per Romano.

It is a sacrifice that Eddie Howe may be willing to pay, however, given the clear quality of Barnes' end product - the winger certainly showed last season that he is far too good to be featuring in the Championship every week for Leicester.

Instead, he looks set to be making appearances in the Champions League, as Newcastle attempt to balance both domestic and European action in the forthcoming campaign.

Will Harvey Barnes suit Newcastle United?

Reportedly on the verge of completing a move, it's worth asking the question of whether Barnes will suit Howe's Newcastle side. It looks more and more likely that he'll replace Saint-Maximin, and, with that, it must be said, that Newcastle will have themselves a significant upgrade on the Frenchman.

As per FBref, when Barnes and the current Magpies winger are compared, there is only one winner. Last season, Barnes was involved in eight more goals than Saint-Maximin, with 13 goals and one assist bettering the Newcastle man's total of one goal and five assists.

Meanwhile, Barnes also made more progressive passes and surprisingly more progressive carries too, showing just how much of an upgrade Howe would be getting.

The Leicester man certainly has his admirers, earning the praise of Alan Smith, who said via Chronicle Live: "Harvey Barnes is a good player. I think he’s really dangerous when he's on song. He’s quick and carries the ball really well. He can finish well when he comes inside from the left-hand side.

"Newcastle have been linked with him and you could see that. He will be a big loss for Leicester but somebody like that won't want to stay in The Championship. I think whoever signs him will be getting a good player."

As the transfer window goes on, it will certainly be interesting to see just who else Newcastle move for. As of right now, though, Barnes represents a smart acquisition, as the Magpies look to compete on all fronts in the coming campaign under the guidance of Howe.