Newcastle United have enjoyed a fairly strong start to the Premier League season, humiliating Aston Villa on the opening day, 5-1 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Eddie Howe's side could get even better yet, too, with the transfer window coming to a close, and reports suggesting that the Magpies could make a last-gasp attempt to welcome another attacking reinforcement.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

So far this summer, Newcastle have welcomed a total of five fresh faces, with Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, and, most-recently, Lewis Hall being the pick of the bunch.

Whilst Hall is still awaiting his debut after securing his move from Chelsea so recently, Barnes and Tonali have already impressed for their new club, scoring on their respective debuts against Aston Villa.

It comes as little surprise that Newcastle have added plenty of depth this summer, too, given that they've got Champions League football to contend with this season, as well as an attempt to make it back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League.

Howe will know just how important it is to welcome as much quality as possible if he wants to compete on all fronts, and with that, could reportedly add one more reinforcement.

According to Spazio Napoli, as per Sport Witness, Newcastle could make a "last-minute" attempt to sign Napoli winger Hirving Lozano before the summer transfer window comes to an end.

The Mexican has found himself at somewhat of a crossroads in Italy with his contract coming to an end next summer, and Napoli keen to cash in, perhaps ending in a farewell in the coming days.

It remains to be seen just how much the Serie A champions would demand for Lonzano, but, given that his contract comes to an end next summer, it will not be an inflated price.

Should Newcastle United sign Hirving Lozano?

After losing Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Arabia this summer, Newcastle could certainly do with depth on the flanks, even after welcoming Barnes.

Lozano, like Saint-Maximin, is more of a direct option than others, with his take-on success sitting at 48.7% last season, and significantly better than Barnes' 29.7%. Saint-Maximin, meanwhile, had a take-on success rate of 57.6%.

At his best, Lozano is a player capable of causing havoc in one-on-one situations, and has earned plenty of praise when on top form in the past, including from former Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti.

Spalleti said, via American Post: "He is a splendid boy, above all, of a unique quality. But here everyone has that ability. He is very good, he has delayed his condition a bit in this championship due to the injury he suffered. Now I see him very motivated and smiling. I see him a bit like Osimhen, I see him in the right environment for him."

With that said, everything points towards a player that Newcastle would do well in welcoming before the end of the transfer window. As things stand, however, their interest is that, and only that, as we wait and see whether they push on with a deal for Lozano.