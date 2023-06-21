Newcastle United are reportedly in talks to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer - a transfer that will only help further unlock the potential of Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United transfer news - will they sign James Maddison?

After suffering relegation from the Premier League with the Foxes last season, Maddison's exit seems a guarantee this summer, given his proven quality at the top level.

With that said, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies will 'insist' on a deal for the England international this week, who is a top target for Eddie Howe.

"Newcastle will insist on James Maddison deal this week as they don’t want a long saga — he’s top target but decision has to be made soon," he tweeted.

The northeast giants may need to act quickly to secure Maddison's signature, however, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly still interested, with Romano adding:

"Tottenham are also working on player side, still pushing and into the race; no bid was submitted last week despite reports."

A deal for the Leicester man would cost Newcastle in excess of £50m, according to Sky Sports, in what would be their first transfer of the summer window.

How would James Maddison fit into Newcastle United's side?

When you take a look at the current Newcastle midfield, adding Maddison into the middle of the park almost spoils the on-watching fans at St James' Park.

Howe has already got Bruno Guimaraes and a transformed Joelinton at his disposal. Add Maddison into the mix, and you've suddenly got one of the most exciting trios in the Premier League.

Between them last season, they were involved in 37 goals in the last campaign, with Maddison scoring 10 goals and assisting a further nine, Joelinton scoring six and assisting three, and his Brazilian teammate scoring four and assisting five.

Speaking about Maddison back in 2020, then Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saiD (via Sports Mole):

"He's got immense quality. You saw his right foot at Manchester City, he has that technique with both feet. That was a sensational strike tonight."

Maddison, in particular, can supply and score goals from midfield, as proven in a struggling Leicester side last season.

The former Norwich City "magician" - as lauded by analyst Statman Dave last year - managed nine assists without a potent striker in front of him, too.

As good as Jamie Vardy once was, he was a shadow of his former self for the Foxes last season, scoring just three Premier League goals.

The more you look at it, the more you start to believe that Maddison worked miracles to get nine assists to his name.

If he does make the move to Newcastle, however, then he'll be in assist dreamland.

Not only will he have 18-goal England teammate Callum Wilson to endlessly supply, but an always-improving Isak will also be on hand to tap home any pinpoint passes placed his way.

As per FBref, last season Maddison played 5.47 progressive passes per-90, which was 1.08 more than Joelinton managed. A player with his ability to play such passes should only increase the goals of Isak.

Last season, the Sweden international scored 11 combined goals for both Real Sociedad and Newcastle, with 1.29 shots per 90.

By comparison, with Maddison's progressive passing ability, Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho shot 3.04 times per 90.

With that said, it is clear that if the Englishman does make the move to the Magpies this summer, Isak will benefit from his passing range, getting more shots off, and, therefore, have the potential to score more goals.