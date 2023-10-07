Back among Europe's elite, Newcastle United's need for squad depth is arguably greater than ever as they look to cause shocks in the Champions League whilst balancing a push for consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League. They did well in the summer to welcome the likes of Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali to bolster their side, but the Magpies could yet turn their attention towards future additions.

From Eddie Howe's perspective, it may be a case of the more talent, the better when it comes to his Newcastle squad. He will know that, with the right players, the sky is the limit at St James' Park. And, with that said, reports suggest that Newcastle are on alert regarding a particular Premier League star.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, Newcastle spent a reported €153m (£133m) on reinforcements, and have reaped the rewards for splashing the cash ever since, maintaining a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including the recent 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain. The only way is up for the Magpies, who look better than ever under Howe.

Things could yet get even better, too, with TalkSport's Alex Crook recently providing a Jarrod Bowen transfer update. According to Crook, the West Ham United winger's contract talks are moving slowly, and as a result, Newcastle are on alert. Howe is reportedly a "long-term admirer" of the England international, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

As things stand, Bowen's current West Ham contract comes to an end in the summer of 2025, meaning that he will be entering the final year of his deal as of next season. If the Hammers fail to negotiate an extension, they may be forced to cash in sooner rather than later in a situation similar to that of Declan Rice, who completed a move to Arsenal for a reported £105m in the summer just gone.

How has Jarrod Bowen performed this season?

Bowen has once again been the main man for West Ham this season, finding the back of the net five times in eight games in all competitions and assisting a further two goals. His impressive form makes Newcastle and Liverpool's reported interest of little surprise, especially given that he has outperformed some of Howe's current options at St James' Park in certain areas in the Premier League, as per FBref:

Player Goals Assists Take-ons Completed Jarrod Bowen 5 1 10 Alexander Isak 4 0 8 Harvey Barnes 1 1 3 Miguel Almiron 2 0 4

His performances throughout the last year or so have resulted in deserved praise, including from West Ham manager David Moyes, who said via the club's official website back in April: "Look, I think Jarrod in recent weeks has been the one who has been providing the assists for us. He makes the goal last week against Fulham and even midweek he made the goal. Overall, I think he seems to be the one who's making chances. What we’ve missed a little bit is his goals.

“(Against Arsenal) he gets on the end of one and finishes it, which was great. It's what he wants to do, and hopefully, if he can add another half a dozen goals between now and the end of the season, it would be great.”