After reportedly reaching an agreement to sign Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall, Newcastle United have seemingly already turned their attention to another late reinforcement.

Eddie Howe's side impressed on the opening day of the Premier League season, thrashing Aston Villa 5-1 in emphatic fashion. Now, the Magpies could be about to get even better.

What's the latest on Jesper Lindstrom to Newcastle United?

Having flexed their muscles to hit five past Villa on the opening day, the Magpies are now showing "strong interest" in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom before the summer transfer window slams shut, according to Ekstra Bladet, via Sport Witness.

The reports also revealed that the Bundesliga side are now ready to sell the midfielder for €34-35m (roughly £30m), but will not wait around until the end of the window as they need to get a replacement sorted.

With that said, Newcastle will need to act fast if they are to secure Lindstrom's signature in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, they may also have to fend off interest from Juventus, who are also reportedly chasing the Dane.

The disadvantage that the Serie A side have is that they must first sell before they can consider buying the midfielder this summer, leaving Newcastle in the driving seat.

Is Jesper Lindstrom good enough for Newcastle?

After Newcastle qualified for the Champions League last season, adding depth in order to compete on all fronts in the current campaign is no bad thing.

Already, Howe has welcomed Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes, and is reportedly set to welcome Chelsea's Lewis Hall after Newcastle agreed a deal for the left-back.

If Lindstrom is to be the next through the door, too, he would represent another piece of solid business by the Magpies.

The Denmark international has earned plenty of praise throughout his career, and rightfully so, with Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saying, via the Bundesliga website: "Jesper is very young and came from a different league.

"The Bundesliga is a tougher league than the Danish league, you have to get used to it. It’s normal, and everyone in the club and the team knows that. Jesper has already made significant steps forward... you can see that he's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique."

Meanwhile, former Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner previously said: "You can see that he has found his feet in the Bundesliga. He has more confidence now because he's performing well."

The statistics only back that up, too. Compared to Joelinton for example, as per FBref, £19k-p/w Lindstrom made more progressive carries per 90 last term and was involved in more goals, highlighting the different style of option that Newcastle could have at their disposal.

Whilst Joelinton makes more progressive passes per 90, Lindstrom's more direct approach would only benefit the Magpies, especially when breaking down low blocks.

Everything is pointing towards a solid option, giving Newcastle and Howe plenty to think about in the coming weeks. If they can secure the signature of Lindstrom, then it seems as though they'll have yet another player capable of performing on the big stage, as they look to qualify for the Champions League once again this season.